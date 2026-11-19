Canada has a warning for visa applicants: These fake documents could lock you out for 5 years
Canada’s immigration authority, IRCC, warned that fake documents submitted during visa applications can lead to a minimum five-year ban.
Documents commonly targeted for fraud include passports, visas, language results, job offers, academic records, marriage certificates and police documents.
Fake marriages or false claims about residency history can also attract serious immigration penalties.
Applicants caught committing fraud risk visa refusal, permanent records with IRCC, removal from Canada and possible longer travel bans.
Many people dream of relocating to Canada, but immigration authorities have warned that trying to “help your chances” with fake documents could end that dream for years.
The Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has warned visa applicants that submitting falsified, altered or misleading documents during an application process can lead to a minimum five-year ban from entering Canada.
The warning means applicants who submit fake documents, whether to secure a visa, permanent residency or citizenship, risk losing their applications and facing long-term consequences.
According to the IRCC, documents commonly linked to immigration fraud include everything from passports and school records to marriage certificates and employment documents.
The agency said people caught providing false information could also face legal action in their home countries if their actions amount to criminal offences.
The IRCC explained that even giving false information about medical conditions during an immigration medical examination can be considered fraud.
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Full list of fake documents that can get applicants banned from Canada
The Canadian immigration authorities listed the following documents as those whose falsification could attract serious penalties:
Passports and travel documents
Visas, exit and entry stamps
Language test results
Proof of employment or fake job offers
Letters of acceptance from schools, tuition payment receipts and academic transcripts
Diplomas, degrees, apprenticeship or trade certificates
Relationship documents, including birth certificates, adoption papers, marriage certificates, divorce documents, separation records, death certificates or custodianship documents
Police certificates and court documents
DNA testing results
The IRCC also warned that lying about the amount of time an applicant has physically spent in Canada while applying for permanent residency renewal or citizenship is also considered fraud.
“Lying about how long you or someone else has been physically present in Canada while applying for a permanent residency (PR) renewal or citizenship is also considered fraud,” the agency said.
Fake marriage can also land people in trouble
Canada also warned against “relationships of convenience” — marriages or partnerships entered into mainly to gain immigration benefits.
According to the IRCC, Canadian citizens and permanent residents who take part in fake relationships for immigration purposes could face criminal charges.
The agency said immigration officers are trained to detect fake marriages and common-law relationships through several methods.
“Our officers are trained to recognise genuine immigration applications. They know how to detect false marriages and common-law or conjugal relationships.
“They have many ways to spot marriage fraud, including document checks, visits to people’s homes and interviews with both sponsors and applicants,” the IRCC said.
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Consequences of immigration fraud
Applicants found guilty of immigration fraud could face several penalties, including:
Refusal of their immigration application
A minimum five-year ban from entering Canada
A permanent fraud record with the IRCC
Loss of temporary or permanent resident status
Removal from Canada
A five-year ban from applying for Canadian citizenship
The IRCC also warned that payment issues involving reversed credit card transactions could create problems for applicants.
If a visa fee paid with a credit card is reversed, the application could be cancelled or delayed. In some cases, applicants may be denied a visa and could face a ban of up to 10 years.
“If the fee paid with a credit card is reversed, your visa application could be cancelled or delayed. Your visa application could also be denied and you could potentially be banned from travelling to Canada for up to 10 years. Applications you submit in the future can also be impacted,” the agency warned.
For Nigerians and other applicants hoping to move to Canada, immigration officials are advising people to use genuine documents and provide accurate information throughout the application process, as shortcuts could turn a relocation plan into years of restrictions.