Canada has a warning for visa applicants: These fake documents could lock you out for 5 years

Canada's IRCC has issued a stern warning to visa applicants: submitting fake documents or entering false marriages can result in an immediate five-year ban, permanent fraud records, and deportation.

Canada’s immigration authority, IRCC, warned that fake documents submitted during visa applications can lead to a minimum five-year ban.

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Documents commonly targeted for fraud include passports, visas, language results, job offers, academic records, marriage certificates and police documents.

Fake marriages or false claims about residency history can also attract serious immigration penalties.

Applicants caught committing fraud risk visa refusal, permanent records with IRCC, removal from Canada and possible longer travel bans.

Many people dream of relocating to Canada, but immigration authorities have warned that trying to “help your chances” with fake documents could end that dream for years.

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The Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has warned visa applicants that submitting falsified, altered or misleading documents during an application process can lead to a minimum five-year ban from entering Canada.

The warning means applicants who submit fake documents, whether to secure a visa, permanent residency or citizenship, risk losing their applications and facing long-term consequences.

According to the IRCC, documents commonly linked to immigration fraud include everything from passports and school records to marriage certificates and employment documents.

The agency said people caught providing false information could also face legal action in their home countries if their actions amount to criminal offences.

The IRCC explained that even giving false information about medical conditions during an immigration medical examination can be considered fraud.

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Full list of fake documents that can get applicants banned from Canada

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada listed passports, academic transcripts, and employment letters among the frequently falsified application records

The Canadian immigration authorities listed the following documents as those whose falsification could attract serious penalties:

Passports and travel documents Visas, exit and entry stamps Language test results Proof of employment or fake job offers Letters of acceptance from schools, tuition payment receipts and academic transcripts Diplomas, degrees, apprenticeship or trade certificates Relationship documents, including birth certificates, adoption papers, marriage certificates, divorce documents, separation records, death certificates or custodianship documents Police certificates and court documents DNA testing results

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The IRCC also warned that lying about the amount of time an applicant has physically spent in Canada while applying for permanent residency renewal or citizenship is also considered fraud.

“Lying about how long you or someone else has been physically present in Canada while applying for a permanent residency (PR) renewal or citizenship is also considered fraud,” the agency said.

Fake marriage can also land people in trouble

Canada also warned against “relationships of convenience” — marriages or partnerships entered into mainly to gain immigration benefits.

According to the IRCC, Canadian citizens and permanent residents who take part in fake relationships for immigration purposes could face criminal charges.

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The agency said immigration officers are trained to detect fake marriages and common-law relationships through several methods.

“Our officers are trained to recognise genuine immigration applications. They know how to detect false marriages and common-law or conjugal relationships.

“They have many ways to spot marriage fraud, including document checks, visits to people’s homes and interviews with both sponsors and applicants,” the IRCC said.

Consequences of immigration fraud

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Applicants found guilty of immigration fraud will face application refusals, permanent fraud records, and immediate removal from Canada

Applicants found guilty of immigration fraud could face several penalties, including:

Refusal of their immigration application

A minimum five-year ban from entering Canada

A permanent fraud record with the IRCC

Loss of temporary or permanent resident status

Removal from Canada

A five-year ban from applying for Canadian citizenship

The IRCC also warned that payment issues involving reversed credit card transactions could create problems for applicants.

If a visa fee paid with a credit card is reversed, the application could be cancelled or delayed. In some cases, applicants may be denied a visa and could face a ban of up to 10 years.

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“If the fee paid with a credit card is reversed, your visa application could be cancelled or delayed. Your visa application could also be denied and you could potentially be banned from travelling to Canada for up to 10 years. Applications you submit in the future can also be impacted,” the agency warned.