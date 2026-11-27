Morocco miss out on Nigeria’s record after CAS awards AFCON title to Senegal

The CAS decision to award the AFCON title to Senegal has cost Morocco a chance to sit alongside Nigeria in Africa’s record books.

Morocco missed a chance to make history with Nigeria after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) awarded Senegal the 2025 AFCON title.

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Morocco's and Senegal's battle for Africa supremacy

Morocco and Senegal were embroiled in a long battle for the 2025 AFCON title following the controversial final in January 2025.

The Teranga Lions had won the title on the pitch, but CAF awarded the trophy to Morocco, saying Senegal forfeited the match when they walked off the pitch for 15 minutes in protest of the referee’s decision.

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However, the Teranga Lions appealed to CAS following CAF’s decision and have now won their appeal, with CAS reinstating them as the 2025 AFCON champions.

Senegal are AFCON 2025 champions.

As a result, Morocco missed out on history, as they have now dropped in the updated FIFA ranking from fifth to seventh in the world.

The Atlas Lions had made history in the November 2026 ranking, moving up two places to fifth place in the world.

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At that point, it was the joint-highest place ever for an African country in the FIFA ranking, matching the record of Nigeria’s Super Eagles, who were also ranked the world's fifth-best team in April 1994.

Morocco miss chance to match Nigeria's record

However, they have now lost that record following CAS’ verdict, as FIFA has now taken away the points they earned for initially beating Senegal, as per CAF’s decision.

The Atlas Lions had initially been awarded a 3-0 win over Senegal, despite losing 1-0 on the pitch. As a result, they were awarded 18.02 ranking points for that 3-0 victory, even though they lost on the pitch.

Morocco have dropped from fifth to seventh in the FIFA ranking

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However, following the CAS decision to reinstate Senegal as the champions, the 18.02 points Morocco received for the 3-0 win awarded by CAF have now been taken away, meaning their ranking points have been reduced from 1,809.37 to 1791.35.

The loss of points now means they have dropped from fifth to seventh in the updated FIFA ranking, with Portugal moving up to fifth and Brazil taking the sixth spot.