20 fascinating facts that prove Abeokuta shaped modern Nigeria

Abeokuta is far more than Olumo Rock. From launching Nigeria's first newspaper and hospital to operating as an independent nation, discover 20 incredible facts that shaped the country's history.

Abeokuta was an independent nation under the Egba United Government from 1893 until it joined Nigeria in 1914.

The city is home to several Nigerian firsts, including the country's first newspaper, hospital, church and indigenous-built bridge.

Olumo Rock inspired the city's name and served as a refuge for the Egba people during wars.

Abeokuta has produced many notable Nigerians, including Olusegun Obasanjo, Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti, Fela Kuti, M.K.O. Abiola and Akintola Williams.

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If you've ever thought Abeokuta was just famous for Olumo Rock and amala, think again.

Long before many Nigerian cities became household names, Abeokuta was already making history. The Ogun State capital wasn't just another Yoruba town — it was home to several national firsts, including Nigeria's first newspaper, first hospital, and even a government that functioned as an independent nation before the British amalgamated Nigeria in 1914.

Here are 20 fascinating facts that show why Abeokuta deserves far more recognition than it gets.

1. Abeokuta was founded in 1830

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Abeokuta was established in 1830 by the Egba people under the leadership of Sodeke, who settled in an area originally known as Oko Adagba, meaning Adagba's farmstead. The name came from Adagba, an Itoko farmer whom Sodeke met when the Egbas arrived.

2. The city's name comes from Olumo Rock

The name Abeokuta literally means "under the rock." It reflects how the massive Olumo Rock provided shelter and protection for the Egba people during periods of war and invasion.

3. No one is said to have fallen from Olumo Rock

One of the city's most enduring local claims is that since Olumo Rock became a refuge for the Egba people, no one has ever fallen from it.

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4. Nigeria's first church is in Abeokuta

St. Peter's Anglican Church in Abeokuta is regarded as the first church established in Nigeria, making the city one of the birthplaces of Christianity in the country.

5. West Africa's first Baptist church started here

Abeokuta is also home to the first Baptist church in West Africa, highlighting the city's significant role in Christian missionary history.

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6. Nigeria's first local government traces back to Abeokuta

The country's earliest local government administration is associated with Abeokuta South, another milestone that places the city at the centre of Nigeria's political development.

7. Nigeria's first secondary school was first planned for Abeokuta

Before CMS Grammar School eventually settled in Lagos, the institution was originally established in Abeokuta before being relocated for reasons that remain unclear.

8. The country's first hospital is still standing

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Sacred Heart Hospital, recognised as Nigeria's first hospital, was established in Abeokuta and continues to provide healthcare today.

9. A Nigerian built the country's first indigenous bridge here

The Sokori Bridge, completed in 1903, was constructed by John Adenekan without European supervision, making it the first bridge in Nigeria built solely under indigenous engineering leadership.

10. Nigeria's first newspaper began in Abeokuta

In 1859, missionary Henry Townsend founded Iwe Irohin, the country's first newspaper, in Abeokuta. It was published primarily in Yoruba before later including English.

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11. The first NUT president was from Abeokuta

Reverend Israel Oludotun Ransome-Kuti, the first president of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), hailed from Abeokuta. He was also the first male student admitted into Abeokuta Grammar School in July 1908.

12. Nigeria's first indigenous Chief Justice came from the city

Justice Adetokunbo Ademola, Nigeria's first indigenous Chief Justice, was an Egba prince and the son of one of Egbaland's longest-reigning Alakes.

13. The first Alake was crowned in 1854

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Okukenu Sagbua I became the first Alake of Egbaland on August 8, 1854. His royal lineage continues today through the current Alake.

14. Abeokuta produced Nigeria's first monarch to visit England

Alake Gbadebo I became the first Nigerian traditional ruler to undertake an official state visit to England in 1904, spending about 20 days travelling by sea.

15. The arrival of the first European caused a citywide spectacle

When missionary Henry Townsend arrived in Abeokuta on January 4, 1843, reports say residents abandoned their homes and markets just to catch a glimpse of the white visitor.

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16. Abeokuta benefited from the American Civil War

The American Civil War disrupted cotton exports from the United States to Europe. During that period, Abeokuta stepped in by exporting cotton to England, boosting its economy.

17. Madam Tinubu left a lasting legacy

Businesswoman and political figure Madam Efunroye Tinubu, regarded as the first Iyalode of Egbaland, played a major role in commerce and politics. Places like Tinubu Square in Lagos and Ita Iyalode in Abeokuta were named after her.

18. Abeokuta was once an independent nation

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Perhaps one of the city's most remarkable achievements was its status as an independent state.

Britain formally recognised the Egba United Government in 1893, giving Abeokuta control over its own administration, police, laws and civil service.

The self-governing state existed until January 1, 1914, when it became part of the Southern Nigeria Protectorate ahead of the amalgamation that created modern Nigeria.

19. It has produced some of Nigeria's biggest names

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Abeokuta has given Nigeria an impressive list of influential figures across politics, music, law, medicine, literature and activism.

Some of them include:

Chief Olusegun Obasanjo

Chief Ernest Shonekan

Chief M.K.O. Abiola

Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti

Fela Anikulapo-Kuti

Femi Kuti

Ebenezer Obey

Sina Peters

Amos Tutuola

Akintola Williams

Prince Bola Ajibola

Reuben Abati

Olusegun Osoba

20. Fela's grandfather made Nigerian music history

In 1925, Reverend Josiah Jesse Ransome-Kuti, grandfather of Afrobeat legend Fela Kuti, became the first Nigerian to release a record album after recording Yoruba hymns on gramophone through Zonophone Records.

A city that shaped Nigeria

From journalism and education to medicine, politics and music, Abeokuta's contributions to Nigeria are difficult to overstate.

Beyond being home to the iconic Olumo Rock, the city remains one of Nigeria's most historically significant places. It was once a recognised independent government with its own institutions, and many of the country's earliest milestones can be traced back to its streets.