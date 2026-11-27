'Follow Who Know Road' campaign just won silver at the Nigerian Marketing Awards

A culturally inspired campaign promoting access to sexual health information earns industry recognition in the Social Responsibility category.

When it comes to getting the right information, it's always best to follow the ' Who Know Road '. And for Pulse Marketing, that road has led to Silver at the 2026 Nigerian Marketing Awards.

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Pulse Marketing received the Silver award in the Social Responsibility category on November 21, 2026, for its work on Honey & Banana's Follow Who Know Road campaign.

Built around a familiar Nigerian expression, the campaign tackled an important issue affecting young people: access to reliable information about sexual health, contraception and their bodies.

At the heart of the campaign was Honey, a WhatsApp chatbot designed to give young people an approachable channel to ask questions and access credible information without the discomfort often associated with these conversations.

Beyond the creative idea, the campaign recorded 198,236 followers, reached 32.6 million people and generated over 8.75 million engagements, alongside 41.9 million impressions.

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The recognition celebrates the role of creative communication in making important conversations more accessible and driving meaningful social impact.

Read the full story and more about the campaign's impact on the Pulse Marketing website .