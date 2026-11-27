Nobody wants him! Aaron Rodgers has zero suitors after explosive interview that ended Steelers career

Aaron Rodgers remains a free agent with no suitors in sight after the Pittsburgh Steelers released him following a scathing interview.

The four-time NFL MVP was benched earlier this week for Mason Rudolph ahead of the Steelers’ game against the Denver Broncos.

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Rodgers, who turns 43 next week, then appeared on The Pat McAfee Show and delivered a lengthy, no-holds-barred critique of head coach Mike McCarthy.

BREAKING NEWS: @AaronRodgers12 addresses being benched by the Pittsburgh Steelers #PMSLive https://t.co/6rggspWDGX — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 25, 2026

During the appearance, Rodgers claimed McCarthy had fallen asleep and snored in quarterback meetings, missed walkthroughs and other sessions, and even closed a halftime huddle by saying “1, 2, 3, Packers” during a recent loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

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He also revealed he had given McCarthy an ultimatum over play-calling duties and said he would not return to Pittsburgh, declaring “that ship has sailed.”

Hours later, the Steelers officially released him. Rodgers subsequently cleared waivers, becoming a free agent available to any team for the rest of the season. Yet interest has been non-existent.

NFL insider Dianna Russini checked with multiple clubs and reported on X:

“I’ve asked around about Aaron Rodgers with multiple teams. Right now, there’s no taker.

I've asked around about Aaron Rodgers with multiple teams. Right now, there's no taker. Injuries can change situations in an instant, but in what's supposed to be his final season, his options appear limited. https://t.co/LeldjJLAto — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) November 25, 2026

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"Injuries can change situations in an instant, but in what’s supposed to be his final season, his options appear limited.”

The future Hall of Famer had already indicated 2026 would likely be his last campaign.

His solid but unspectacular numbers in 10 starts this year, combined with the very public drama and perceived baggage, have left potential landing spots wary.