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Oyo police settle dispute between late singer Toluwanisings’ wife, father and associates over burial, make them sign peace agreement

Oghenovo Egodo-Michael
Oghenovo Egodo-Michael 18:55 - 04 November 2026
Oyo police settle dispute between late singer Toluwanisings’ wife, father and associates over burial, make them sign peace agreement
Following intense public disputes and allegations surrounding the burial of late gospel singer Toluwanisings, the Oyo State Police Command intervened, compelling his wife, father, and associates to sign a formal peace agreement in Ibadan.
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  • Toluwanisings’ wife, father and friends signed a peace agreement at the Oyo State Police Command headquarters in Ibadan on November 3.

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  • The parties agreed to stop public accusations, interviews and social media publications about the disagreement surrounding the late singer’s burial.

  • Oyo police warned that anyone who violates applicable laws or makes statements capable of causing a breach of peace risks arrest and prosecution.

The intervention came after tensions surrounding the singer’s proposed burial generated public exchanges, allegations of conspiracy and defamation of character, as well as concerns over a possible breach of the peace between parties involved.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, the Command disclosed that its Commissioner of Police, CP Abimbola Ayodeji Olugbenga, received information about the dispute on October 28 and directed the parties to report to the police headquarters in Eleyele, Ibadan, for an amicable resolution.

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At the conclusion of the meeting, Toluwanisings’ wife, Mrs Olayemi Elizabeth Damilola; his father, Mr Muniru Olayemi; and his friends and associates, including Oyindamola Esther, Babadunni Gbolabo and Comrade Lawal Ademola Rafiu, signed a peace undertaking before the commissioner.

Under the agreement, the parties pledged to maintain peace and refrain from actions capable of escalating tensions surrounding the singer’s death and burial.

RELATED: Father and widow of late gospel singer Toluwanisings clash over burial place as she refuses to allow him to be buried in the house he built

They also agreed to discontinue public arguments, interviews and discussions about the disagreement, particularly those capable of aggravating the situation.

The undertaking further prohibits the parties from circulating allegations, narratives and publications about the matter through social media, blogs, print media, radio and other communication platforms.

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The agreement also extends to their representatives, agents, associates and proxies, whom they are expected to direct to stop sponsoring, publishing or amplifying content capable of reigniting the dispute.

The Commissioner of Police warned that the parties must respect the agreement, adding that anyone whose actions constitute an offence under applicable laws would be arrested and prosecuted.

He also cautioned against exploiting the circumstances surrounding the singer’s death to promote hostility or unsubstantiated allegations.

The Command subsequently urged bloggers, media practitioners and members of the public to exercise restraint and avoid spreading unverified information that could undermine the peace agreement.

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