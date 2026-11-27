‘Dele-Bashiru the right choice' – Lazio icon backs Super Eagles star as title charge heats up

Lazio legend Bruno Giordano believes Nigerian midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru is the perfect option to start against physical Torino following Kenneth Taylor's injury setback

Former Lazio forward Bruno Giordano believes Fisayo Dele-Bashiru could be the ideal midfield option for Saturday's Serie A meeting with Torino, given the physical demands of the contest.

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The Super Eagles midfielder could earn a starting opportunity after Kenneth Taylor's injury left manager Gennaro Gattuso with a selection decision to make.

Giordano backs Nigerian for Torino encounter

Lazio travel to face Torino on Saturday, November 28, with Taylor's absence potentially opening the door for Dele-Bashiru to feature from the start.

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Speaking to Radiosei, Giordano discussed the available midfield alternatives, naming the Nigerian alongside Gudmundsson while expressing hope that Taylor could still be fit.

"There's Dele-Bashiru, and Gudmundsson, too, hoping Taylor can be there. With the Nigerian, little would change tactically, even if he's more of a replacement for Frattesi," he said, as quoted by Lalaziosiamonoi.

The former Lazio attacker suggested that Dele-Bashiru's versatility gives Gattuso room to adjust his responsibilities depending on the demands of the match. He also believes the midfielder's physical attributes could prove valuable against a Torino side known for its aggressive approach.

"You can adapt him, but it depends on the type of game you can play. Of course, given that Torino relies heavily on physical contact and tackling, Dele-Bashiru could be the right choice," he added.

Dele-Bashiru eyes another opportunity

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The 25-year-old has made nine appearances for Lazio across all competitions this season, featuring eight times in Serie A and once in the Coppa Italia.

Although he has yet to establish himself as a regular goalscoring threat, Dele-Bashiru has registered once in the Italian top flight, finding the net against Juventus in October.

Taylor's injury could therefore offer the Nigerian another chance to make an impression as Lazio prepare for a demanding away fixture.