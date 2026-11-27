A woman sits alone on a bench at a children's playground in Germany after being issued a €25 pby municipal officers

A woman sits alone on a bench at a children's playground in Germany after being issued a €25 pby municipal officers

Woman goes to park to cry in peace, then gets fined €25 for sitting on children's playground bench

A 31-year-old woman in Germany seeking a quiet moment to cry over financial and academic stress was issued a €25 penalty for sitting on a playground bench without supervising a child.

A 31-year-old woman in Germany says she was fined €25 after sitting on a children's playground bench while crying over financial and academic stress.

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She claims three municipal officers asked for her ID after confirming the children playing nearby were not hers.

The city says the penalty was lawful because local regulations only allow adults supervising children to stay in playgrounds.

The case has sparked debate, with some defending the officers for enforcing the law while others believe compassion should have come first.

Sometimes life just refuses to let people breathe.

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A 31-year-old woman in Germany says she stepped out to clear her head after feeling overwhelmed by money problems and the pressure of her studies. Instead of finding some peace, she ended up with a €25 (about ₦45,000) penalty for sitting on a bench inside a children's playground.

According to reports by Dexerto and German outlet Newstime, the woman, identified as Hana, had gone for a walk in Glückaufpark in Gelsenkirchen because she was emotionally exhausted.

During the walk, she broke down in tears and sat on a bench inside the playground while speaking to her aunt on the phone.

But things quickly took another turn.

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Three officers approached her

Three municipal enforcement officers approached Hana and asked whether the children playing nearby were hers

Hana said three municipal enforcement officers walked up to her and first asked if two boys playing nearby were her children.

When she told them they were not, the officers asked for her identification and issued her a €25 penalty.

"I just wanted to be alone and not be seen by anyone," Hana said.

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She added that the experience left her devastated.

"I felt as though I was worth nothing as a human being."

According to Hana, the officers could simply have asked her to leave the playground instead of immediately issuing a penalty.

She also said she didn't know adults without children were not allowed to remain inside children's playgrounds and insisted she wasn't disturbing anyone.

Why she was fined

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The officers checked Hana's identification and issued her a €25 warning fee for remaining inside the children's playground

The city of Gelsenkirchen says the officers were simply enforcing local regulations.

City spokesperson Martin Schulmann defended the action, saying the €25 payment was a comparatively small and proportionate penalty. He added that authorities could have imposed a higher fine or started formal administrative proceedings.

The rule comes from Section 12 of Gelsenkirchen's Public Order Ordinance, which has been in force since March 2022.

Under the regulation, children's playgrounds are reserved for children up to the age of 14. Adults are only allowed inside if they are accompanying or supervising children.

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The ordinance also limits playground opening hours to between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., or until dusk if darkness comes earlier.

Violating the rule is treated as an administrative offence rather than a criminal offence.

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Warning fee, not a criminal fine

German law distinguishes between a regular fine and what's known as a warning fee.

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For minor violations, officers can offer an on-the-spot warning fee under Section 56 of Germany's Administrative Offenses Act. If the person accepts and pays, the matter ends there without formal legal proceedings.

German media described Hana's €25 payment as this type of warning fee, although several English-language reports referred to it simply as a fine.