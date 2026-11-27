Designer Veekee James has confirmed that she and her sponsors will no longer fund a ₦4 million fashion scholarship after withdrawing it on stage from Muinat Osho.

Prudential Fashion Academy founder Prudent Gabriel has defended Veekee James over the decision to take back a ₦4 million scholarship.

Gabriel claims Osho ignored her when her name was called and appeared uninterested in collecting the scholarship.

Veekee James has now said she, her husband and friends will withdraw the funding, claiming Osho never wanted to study fashion.

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Designer Veekee James has said that she, her husband, Femi Atere, and their friends will no longer fund a place at the Prudential Fashion Academy for the lady whose ₦4 million scholarship she took back on stage, escalating a row that has dominated Nigerian social media since Tuesday.

In an Instagram comment on Thursday, 26 November, under a video posted by academy founder Prudent Gabriel, James wrote that she visited the lady's page, found she is a cake designer with no sign of fashion on it, and concluded she "had no business coming up for that scholarship."

She added that she, her husband and their friends will be keeping their "hard earned money," and that she won't invest in someone who "never wanted" fashion. She also invited people who had offered to triple the amount, or said ₦4 million wasn't enough for someone to show gratitude, to "take the lead."

Veekee's response on Instagram

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The lady has been named in reports as Muinat Osho.

In her video, Gabriel, who organised the 24 November ceremony, defended James and rejected claims that the academy wanted theatrics. She said that when Muinat's number was called, she walked up as if going to the restroom, even though people near the stage urged her to hurry, and that she ignored Gabriel when she called her.

"She looked at me like I was nothing," she said. She said Muinat then snapped a photo and left without saying thank you.

She added that Muinat talked back while James was addressing her, and that she had to ask why she was being rude. She said James's reaction was the one she would have had, only worse. She also asked critics how many scholarships they had given anyone, and said that no one is asking for fake drama, only for people to accept help graciously.

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Muinat has told a different story. She released a video on Wednesday, 25 November, saying why she appeared less enthusiastic, saying she was overwhelmed and caught off guard.

Prudent said in her video that when she called Muinat, the graduate told her she hadn't come for the scholarship but to support her friend, and that she collected the scholarship tag because an official handed it to her. Muinat had earlier thanked James and Gabriel publicly.

Lady Whose ₦4 Million Scholarship Was Withdrawn Over Alleged Lack of Gratitude Breaks Silence



Muinat, the young lady whose ₦4 million scholarship was withdrawn by fashion entrepreneur Veekee James Atere over her alleged poor display of gratitude, has spoken out. pic.twitter.com/nDnQFL11U8 — Newsunplug (@newsunplug) November 26, 2026

Some of the video also suggests confusion about the draw: another woman ran forward crying and said her number had been called and that she couldn't find it in time. The academy and James haven't said how the numbers were assigned.

The row has split opinion online between those who say a scholarship is a gift and gratitude is basic manners, and those who say it should depend on merit and need, not on how the recipient performs. The accounts of the event have changed with each statement, and neither James nor Gabriel has addressed Muinat's explanation directly.

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