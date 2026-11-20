Lagos taxi driver Adebayo Aremu stands as a lasting symbol of integrity in Nigeria after returning ₦21,000 left behind by a passenger in 1992

Lagos taxi driver Adebayo Aremu stands as a lasting symbol of integrity in Nigeria after returning ₦21,000 left behind by a passenger in 1992

Lagos taxi driver returned ₦21,000 passenger forgot, lost job and wife over it

In 1992, Lagos taxi driver Adebayo Aremu returned ₦21,000 left in his cab during a riot. Though praised by the president, he lost his job and his wife before global recognition restored his life.

Lagos taxi driver Adebayo Aremu returned ₦21,000 cash and belongings a passenger left in his vehicle during a riot in 1992.

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His honesty earned him public praise, gifts, a scholarship offer for his daughter, and a handshake from General Ibrahim Babangida.

Despite the recognition, Aremu lost his taxi job and his second wife, who felt he should have kept the money.

His story later gained international attention, leading to financial help and a new taxi job.

In a country where many people struggle to survive, doing the “right thing” does not always come with an easy reward.

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For Lagos taxi driver Adebayo Aremu, returning ₦21,000 left behind by a passenger in his vehicle in 1992 turned him into a symbol of honesty, but it also came with painful consequences.

At the time, Aremu had been a taxi driver for about 15 years, hoping one day to own his own car. But one decision he made during a chaotic moment changed his life.

According to Weekend Concord, Aremu was driving a passenger when they got caught in a riot. During the confusion, someone attacked his taxi and smashed the windscreen.

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Adebayo Aremu returned the passenger’s cash and belongings after finding them inside his taxi during a riot

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Both Aremu and the passenger reportedly ran away from the vehicle in panic.

When things settled and he returned to his taxi, he discovered that the passenger had left behind her belongings and ₦21,000 in cash.

Instead of keeping the money, Aremu decided to find the owner and return everything.

The passenger, grateful for his honesty, rewarded him with ₦1,000.

News of his action spread, and many Nigerians praised him for choosing integrity over personal gain. Well-wishers sent him another ₦4,000, while his 10-year-old daughter was offered a scholarship.

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He also received recognition from Nigeria’s then military leader, General Ibrahim Babangida, who gave him a presidential handshake.

But while the public celebrated him, things were not exactly going smoothly in his personal life.

Aremu’s taxi employer sacked him and asked him to pay for the damage to the vehicle, which reportedly cost more than the money he received from supporters.

Then came another painful loss, his second wife left him.

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General Ibrahim Babangida shook hands with Adebayo Aremu in recognition of his act of honesty

According to Aremu, his wife felt he had missed an opportunity to change their lives.

"She said I have been a driver for 15 years and have never been able to get my own car. When I had the opportunity, I just gave it away."

For Aremu, however, keeping the money was never an option.

His story later reached an international audience after a journalist from the British newspaper The Independent interviewed him and published his experience.

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A London lawyer who read about his honesty was touched by the story and sent him ₦10,200.

Things also improved professionally as he got another job driving a Peugeot 504 taxi owned by a police officer. He was also presented with a certificate of merit by the Lagos Taxi Drivers Association.

Looking back at everything that happened, Aremu said honesty should be a responsibility everyone embraces.

"The country will be honest if everyone sees it as a duty. But if there is no reward for being honest, people like me are seen as being stupid."

Despite all the struggles, Aremu’s biggest dream remained simple, to own his own taxi.

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