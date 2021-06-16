Quiz: How jealous are you on a scale of 0-100?
How jealous do you get when you love someone?
What is your greatest relationship deal breaker?
Lies
Inconsistency
Bad sex
Lack of emotional intelligence
Your partner forgets their unlocked phone at home. What you doing?
Ignore it totally
Read their messages
Turn it off till they return
Depends on my mood
Select a word of endearment
Bae
Boo
Baby
Dear
My love
Big head
My life
My all
You catch your partner cheating, what are you likely to do?
Walk away for good.
Demand an explanation but still walk way.
Grant them a second chance.
Omo, person go wound.
Which dark colour describes your mood if you find out you are being cheated on?
Your partner staying friends with exes. Your thoughts?
I'm cool with that
Surely not cool with that
What's my own?
It depends.
Bestie of the opposite sex nko, how do you feel about that?
Totally unacceptable
Acceptable within reason
Indifferent
Depends
You borrow someone 1k and they win a bet of 1million with it, how much are you expecting from them?
100k & above
Nothing.
1k
Whatever they deem fit.
How did your last relationship end?
I ended it
The other person ended it
Mutual agreement to break up
One of us just ghosted the other
What's your love language?
Words of endearment
Physical touch
Acts of service
Reeiving gifts
Quality time
