ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  pulse-picks

Weekend Vibes: 45 events to make Christmas weekend lit

Temi Iwalaiye

What are some of the best ways to spend your long Christmas weekend?

45 fun events this Christmas weekend
45 fun events this Christmas weekend

Recommended articles

This means that unless you are an essential worker, you should be on vacation and available to attend different activities with your loved ones and have as much fun as possible.

Here’s what’s going down this weekend:

ADVERTISEMENT

This year, Nativeland’s lineup is wild. From Odumodu Blvck to Ayra Starr to Shallipopi, it is going to be lit. It’s happening at Sol Beach, Oniru.

Get tickets for ₦20,000 here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imagine being serenaded by Adekunle Gold. This concert is taking place at The Palms Lagos. Tickets are ₦20,000.

This is a space for R&B and alte music lovers. Soothe yourself with their sounds at Landmark Beach. Check them out here.

ADVERTISEMENT
Saro the Musical
Saro the Musical Pulse Nigeria

It’s the 10-year anniversary of this musical that has been showing for a long time and it will take place at TerraKulture Victoria Island. Tickets are ₦7,000 here.

ADVERTISEMENT

For those who love an alternative lifestyle, check out this hangout at Wave Beach. Tickets are ₦5,000.

Lovers of rap and Psycho YP can watch him perform live at CCX Lagos. Check out tickets for ₦15,000 here.

ADVERTISEMENT
Mad People Everywhere
Mad People Everywhere Pulse Nigeria

This event promises dance, games, drinks, and body painting. It’s happening at 355 Lounge Ikeja. Tickets are ₦3,330.

La borracha
La borracha Pulse Nigeria

Good music, good people, and good vibes at this party at the Good Beach, Oniru. It's free, but you can register here.

ADVERTISEMENT
Ohemgee faaji fridays
Ohemgee faaji fridays Pulse Nigeria

If you are ready to dance to a gyrating Yoruba gospel tune, then you should be at Daystar Christian Centre, Ikeja, on Friday by 4 p.m. Get tickets here.

100 ways to party
100 ways to party Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Get ready to party until you forget your sorrows at The Hook Lounge. Get tickets for ₦7,440 here.

Christmas games night
Christmas games night Pulse Nigeria

Bored of parties? Attend a fun games night with unlimited drinks, food, and games at Osapa, Lekki. Get tickets here.

ADVERTISEMENT
Dystopia
Dystopia Pulse Nigeria

This event is set to lift your spirits from the hustle and bustle of living in Lagos. Tickets cost $6,945 and it’s happening at Sailor’s Lounge, Lekki.

Beach House Party
Beach House Party Pulse Nigeria

If you love beach parties, you’d definitely love this party at Ilashe Beach. Tickets are just ₦5,350.

ADVERTISEMENT
Lady Donli and the Lagos Panic
Lady Donli and the Lagos Panic Pulse Nigeria

The show must go on, and it will be at the Lagos Irish Pub, Eko Hotel. Get tickets for ₦5,350 here.

City Boys vs Naughty girls
City Boys vs Naughty girls Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

It’s boys vs. girls again, just like old times at Ilashe Beach. The difference is that both of them will be partying at Ilashe Beach. Tickets are ₦8,000 for girls and ₦10,000 for boys.

Reggae fiesta
Reggae fiesta Pulse Nigeria

PH peeps! If you love reggae, get tickets here and congregate at the Arena event centre in GRA Port-Harcourt.

ADVERTISEMENT

The much-awaited fly-time festival is happening, and it’s kicking off with Kizz Daniel performing live. Get tickets here.

ADVERTISEMENT

ShowDemCamp is shutting down Lagos with other performing acts like Tems, BOJ, DJ Spinall, Bloody Civilian, and many other wonderful performing artists at Muri Okunola Park, V.I. Get tickets here.

Shallipopi: Road to Pluto
Shallipopi: Road to Pluto Pulse Nigeria

Plutomanias, your leader will be performing at the Palms Beach Lagos. Get tickets for ₦15,000 here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last week, it was even with Skyla; this week, it is even on the beach. It’s going down at the Truth Beach Oniru. Check here for tickets.

Get tickets for ₦20,000 here.

ADVERTISEMENT

You don’t have to go to Lagos mainland to have fun, right at the Ikeja Youth Center. Tickets are only ₦2,000.

Aramanda
Aramanda Pulse Nigeria

This is the biggest Christian party ever, with the likes of TY Bello and An Endless Ocean live at Landmark Beach. Get tickets here.

ADVERTISEMENT

A free event where you’ll get to watch A-List artists and the grand finale of the fuze Fashion Show. It's happening at the Livespot Entertainment Centre in Ikate. Download the Stanbic IBTC Events App on the Google Play Store or App Store to register to attend.

Afropiano fest
Afropiano fest Pulse Nigeria

The hottest DJs across Africa will be playing their sets of afrobeats and amapiano at Sol Beach Oniru. Click here to be there.

ADVERTISEMENT
Docked up: An all black affair
Docked up: An all black affair Pulse Nigeria

This event is totally free; it’s an elite socialising party at 12D Osborne Foreshore 2, Ikoyi. Register here.

Egwu community
Egwu community Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

If you are a fan of culture, then you should attend this cultural event and watch the Egwu masquerade sing and dance at Etim Inyang Crescent, VI. Tickets cost ₦8,000.

Eko Miami: The Ocean Experience
Eko Miami: The Ocean Experience Pulse Nigeria

Enjoy the perfect beach experience at The Big Beach, Tarkwa Bay. Tickets are ₦20,000.

ADVERTISEMENT
Christmas funfair
Christmas funfair Pulse Nigeria

Have some fun with your kids with bouncing castles and other games at Nigerian Institute of Journalism Ogba Ikeja. Tickets are ₦3,000.

29. Flytime Fest: Davido Live

Flytime Fest With Davido
Flytime Fest With Davido Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Davido and other local and international artists, like Lil Durk, will be performing at the Eko Convention Center. Check out tickets here.

Chike will be senerading and making everyone feel love in their hearts at Hardrock Cafe VI. Tickets are ₦21,100.

ADVERTISEMENT
Sundays at Ilashe
Sundays at Ilashe Pulse Nigeria

Spend your Sunday chilling at the beach with some really cool people at Ilashe Beach. Tickets are ₦20,000.

Grill on the Beach
Grill on the Beach Pulse Nigeria

Attend an exclusive party with the crème la creme of Lagos socialites at Yolo Beach Island Resort. Tickets are 75,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

Your favourite podcast duo, Jola and FK, are having a live podcast show at the Palms Lagos. Tickets cost ₦15,000. Get them here.

MC headies: Funny at the top
MC headies: Funny at the top Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Comedians like Shanks Comics, Timi Agbaje, and MC Lively will be at the Excellence Hotel Ogba. Tickets are free; register here.

Port Harcourt people are not left out of the fun of this weekend with The Cavemen, Runtown, Iyanya and many others performing at Port Harcourt Polo Club. Get tickets for ₦3,250 here. This event runs till December 26.

ADVERTISEMENT
Eko Miami'23
Eko Miami'23 Pulse Nigeria

End the year with a bang at the biggest party in Lagos at The Blowfish, VI. Get tickets here.

A festival dedicated to the wonder that is food. There will also be live DJ sets and games. Get tickets for ₦5,500 here.

ADVERTISEMENT
Blnk Canvas Day Party
Blnk Canvas Day Party Pulse Nigeria

Not every party has to be at night; go to this brunch party and eat a bottomless brunch. It starts at 2pm and ends at 10pm. Tickets are ₦21,100 and it takes place at Moist Beach Oniru.

Christmas Day and Boxing Day are public holidays, so we thought it would be nice to share with you some fun events happening on those days.

ADVERTISEMENT
Fly time Fest - Asake
Fly time Fest - Asake Pulse Nigeria

Spotify's number one artist of the year, Asake, will be performing at the Eko Convention. Get tickets here.

Alternate Sounds: All White Party
Alternate Sounds: All White Party Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

One of the baddest live bands in Nigeria, Alternate Sounds, will be having a concert on Christmas Day at The Good Beach. Tickets are ₦4,000.

Obi's House
Obi's House Pulse Nigeria

Obi’s parties are a favourite of many Nigerian celebrities. It’s taking place at Hard Rock Cafe Lagos. Check here for information on reservations.

ADVERTISEMENT
Island block party
Island block party Pulse Nigeria

Everyone who is still in Lagos needs to assemble at the Island Block Party, Davido, Ayra Starr, Victony and many artistes will be at BIS Lagos.Tickets are ₦10,000.

Charles Okocha vs Portable boxing match
Charles Okocha vs Portable boxing match Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

These two comedic geniuses will be battling it out in a boxing match at Truth Beach. Tickets are ₦10,000.

Yinka Ayefele and Sola Allyson
Yinka Ayefele and Sola Allyson Pulse Nigeria

Get ready for these two gospel powerhouses performing at the Palms Lagos. Get tickets for ₦10,000 here.

ADVERTISEMENT
Asisat charity match
Asisat charity match Pulse Nigeria

Come watch your football stars play football at Lagos Campos Mini Stadium. Entry is free.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

See the 4 African countries set to test run the World Bank’s $15 billion energy program

See the 4 African countries set to test run the World Bank’s $15 billion energy program

10 largest economies in Africa and their inflation rates

10 largest economies in Africa and their inflation rates

Canada has warned its citizens against travelling to Kenya, here’s why

Canada has warned its citizens against travelling to Kenya, here’s why

Egypt's richest man joins trending billionaire migration to UAE

Egypt's richest man joins trending billionaire migration to UAE

5 ways to spot a sex addict or know if you are one

5 ways to spot a sex addict or know if you are one

Dangote refinery finally receives its first shipment of crude after years of delay

Dangote refinery finally receives its first shipment of crude after years of delay

Top 5 countries that Nigeria buys the most products from

Top 5 countries that Nigeria buys the most products from

African e-commerce giant Jumia to cease food delivery business in seven African countries

African e-commerce giant Jumia to cease food delivery business in seven African countries

Most powerful African women in the world 2023

Most powerful African women in the world 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fun activities this weekend

Weekend Vibes: 50 fun events happening this weekend

Easy to make cocktail drinks

5 easy Sprite-inspired cocktails to serve guests this Christmas

CLIPS Cover site

Top 5 clips vidéos les plus tendances en 2023 (Pulse Picks)

5 most expensive alcohol bottles in the world

These are the 5 most expensive alcohol bottles in the world