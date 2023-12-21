Weekend Vibes: 45 events to make Christmas weekend lit

This means that unless you are an essential worker, you should be on vacation and available to attend different activities with your loved ones and have as much fun as possible.

Here’s what’s going down this weekend:

FRIDAY

1. Nativeland

This year, Nativeland’s lineup is wild. From Odumodu Blvck to Ayra Starr to Shallipopi, it is going to be lit. It’s happening at Sol Beach, Oniru.

Get tickets for ₦20,000 here.

2. An Intimate evening with Adekunle Gold

Imagine being serenaded by Adekunle Gold. This concert is taking place at The Palms Lagos. Tickets are ₦20,000.

3. Neo Fest

This is a space for R&B and alte music lovers. Soothe yourself with their sounds at Landmark Beach. Check them out here.

4. Saro the Musical

It’s the 10-year anniversary of this musical that has been showing for a long time and it will take place at TerraKulture Victoria Island. Tickets are ₦7,000 here.

5. Alteyard party

For those who love an alternative lifestyle, check out this hangout at Wave Beach. Tickets are ₦5,000.

6. Psycho YP Live in Lagos

Lovers of rap and Psycho YP can watch him perform live at CCX Lagos. Check out tickets for ₦15,000 here.

7. Mad People Everywhere: The Vibe Haven

This event promises dance, games, drinks, and body painting. It’s happening at 355 Lounge Ikeja. Tickets are ₦3,330.

8. La Borracha: A drunken night

Good music, good people, and good vibes at this party at the Good Beach, Oniru. It's free, but you can register here.

9. OhEmGee Faaji Fridays

If you are ready to dance to a gyrating Yoruba gospel tune, then you should be at Daystar Christian Centre, Ikeja, on Friday by 4 p.m. Get tickets here.

10 . Euphoria: 100 ways to party

Get ready to party until you forget your sorrows at The Hook Lounge. Get tickets for ₦7,440 here.

11. The Christmas Games Night

Bored of parties? Attend a fun games night with unlimited drinks, food, and games at Osapa, Lekki. Get tickets here.

12. Dystopia

This event is set to lift your spirits from the hustle and bustle of living in Lagos. Tickets cost $6,945 and it’s happening at Sailor’s Lounge, Lekki.

13. Beach House Party

If you love beach parties, you’d definitely love this party at Ilashe Beach. Tickets are just ₦5,350.

14. Lady Donli and the Lagos Panic

The show must go on, and it will be at the Lagos Irish Pub, Eko Hotel. Get tickets for ₦5,350 here.

15. City Boys vs. Naughty Girls

It’s boys vs. girls again, just like old times at Ilashe Beach. The difference is that both of them will be partying at Ilashe Beach. Tickets are ₦8,000 for girls and ₦10,000 for boys.

16. Reggae Fiesta

PH peeps! If you love reggae, get tickets here and congregate at the Arena event centre in GRA Port-Harcourt.

SATURDAY

17. Fly Time Fest: Kizz Daniel

The much-awaited fly-time festival is happening, and it’s kicking off with Kizz Daniel performing live. Get tickets here.

18. Palm Wine Music Fest

ShowDemCamp is shutting down Lagos with other performing acts like Tems, BOJ, DJ Spinall, Bloody Civilian, and many other wonderful performing artists at Muri Okunola Park, V.I. Get tickets here.

19. Shallipopi: The Road to Pluto

Plutomanias, your leader will be performing at the Palms Beach Lagos. Get tickets for ₦15,000 here.

20. Even on the Beach

Last week, it was even with Skyla; this week, it is even on the beach. It’s going down at the Truth Beach Oniru. Check here for tickets.

Get tickets for ₦20,000 here.

21. Vibes the Fest

You don’t have to go to Lagos mainland to have fun, right at the Ikeja Youth Center. Tickets are only ₦2,000.

22. Aramanda

This is the biggest Christian party ever, with the likes of TY Bello and An Endless Ocean live at Landmark Beach. Get tickets here.

23. Fuze Festival

A free event where you’ll get to watch A-List artists and the grand finale of the fuze Fashion Show. It's happening at the Livespot Entertainment Centre in Ikate. Download the Stanbic IBTC Events App on the Google Play Store or App Store to register to attend.

24. Afro-Piano Festival

The hottest DJs across Africa will be playing their sets of afrobeats and amapiano at Sol Beach Oniru. Click here to be there.

25. Docked Up: An All-Black Affair

This event is totally free; it’s an elite socialising party at 12D Osborne Foreshore 2, Ikoyi. Register here.

26. Egwu community event

If you are a fan of culture, then you should attend this cultural event and watch the Egwu masquerade sing and dance at Etim Inyang Crescent, VI. Tickets cost ₦8,000.

27. Eko Miami: The Ocean Experience

Enjoy the perfect beach experience at The Big Beach, Tarkwa Bay. Tickets are ₦20,000.

28. Christmas family fun fair

Have some fun with your kids with bouncing castles and other games at Nigerian Institute of Journalism Ogba Ikeja. Tickets are ₦3,000.

SUNDAY

29. Flytime Fest: Davido Live

Davido and other local and international artists, like Lil Durk, will be performing at the Eko Convention Center. Check out tickets here.

30. Chike Live: Music, Money, and Love

Chike will be senerading and making everyone feel love in their hearts at Hardrock Cafe VI. Tickets are ₦21,100.

31. Sundays at Ilashe

Spend your Sunday chilling at the beach with some really cool people at Ilashe Beach. Tickets are ₦20,000.

32. Grill at the Beach

Attend an exclusive party with the crème la creme of Lagos socialites at Yolo Beach Island Resort. Tickets are 75,000.

33. I Said What I Said Live

Your favourite podcast duo, Jola and FK, are having a live podcast show at the Palms Lagos. Tickets cost ₦15,000. Get them here.

34. MC Headies Live: Funny at the Top

Comedians like Shanks Comics, Timi Agbaje, and MC Lively will be at the Excellence Hotel Ogba. Tickets are free; register here.

35. Christmas in Port Harcourt

Port Harcourt people are not left out of the fun of this weekend with The Cavemen, Runtown, Iyanya and many others performing at Port Harcourt Polo Club. Get tickets for ₦3,250 here. This event runs till December 26.

36. Eko Miami ‘23

End the year with a bang at the biggest party in Lagos at The Blowfish, VI. Get tickets here.

37. Chowfest

A festival dedicated to the wonder that is food. There will also be live DJ sets and games. Get tickets for ₦5,500 here.

38. Blnk Canvas brunch and day party

Not every party has to be at night; go to this brunch party and eat a bottomless brunch. It starts at 2pm and ends at 10pm. Tickets are ₦21,100 and it takes place at Moist Beach Oniru.

Christmas Day and Boxing Day

Christmas Day and Boxing Day are public holidays, so we thought it would be nice to share with you some fun events happening on those days.

39. Flytime Fest: Asake

Spotify's number one artist of the year, Asake, will be performing at the Eko Convention. Get tickets here.

40. Alternate Sounds: All White Christmas Party

One of the baddest live bands in Nigeria, Alternate Sounds, will be having a concert on Christmas Day at The Good Beach. Tickets are ₦4,000.

41. Obi’s House

Obi’s parties are a favourite of many Nigerian celebrities. It’s taking place at Hard Rock Cafe Lagos. Check here for information on reservations.

Boxing Day

42. Island Block Party

Everyone who is still in Lagos needs to assemble at the Island Block Party, Davido, Ayra Starr, Victony and many artistes will be at BIS Lagos.Tickets are ₦10,000.

43. Charles Okocha vs Portable

These two comedic geniuses will be battling it out in a boxing match at Truth Beach. Tickets are ₦10,000.

44. Yinka Ayefele and Sola Allyson Unboxed

Get ready for these two gospel powerhouses performing at the Palms Lagos. Get tickets for ₦10,000 here.

45. Asisat Oshoala Celebrity All Star match

