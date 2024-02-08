Weekend Vibes: 14 must-attend events happening this weekend

Here are events lined up this weekend:

FRIDAY

1. Movie Night on the Rooftop

A perfect night will feature you sitting on a rooftop, enjoying the Lagos skyline, while watching a movie. It’s happening at 270 Herbert Macaulay Yaba. Get tickets for ₦1,500 here.

2. Brixton NightLife

Bella Shmurda and other hypemen and DJs will be at 70 Addo Road, Lekki-Ajah. It’s free. Check here for reservations.

SATURDAY

3. Na single I single

Indeed, na single, you single, you no kill person. Have fun as a single person with your fellow compatriots at BFF Lagos. Get tickets for ₦5,000 here.

4. Booless Party

If you don’t have a boo, then you should be at this party going down on The Good Beach. The lineup for this party is insane. Tickets are ₦5,500. Get them here.

5. Mainland House

All the cool people will be partying at Finicky World, 6 Jibowu St., Yaba Lagos. Get your tickets for ₦5,350 here.

6. Shine Lagos

Music, comedy, and dance are all happening at Empire Lounge, 31 Oremeta Street., Ojodu Berger. It’s free but check here for reservations.

7. Clintonic Strings Live in Concert

Enjoy live music from musical powerhouses at Terrakulture Victoria Island. Tickets cost ₦5,000. Make inquiries and reservations here.

8. A Special Kind of Love

Something fun is going down in Port Harcourt this weekend. Tickets are ₦5,000. Get them here.

9. Ama Disco Temple Vara

Delicious dishes and music are an unbeatable combination every time. Check out this event at Plot 990, Nal Boulevard, Abuja. It costs ₦9,000. Get more information and make reservations here.

10. Korean New Year Festival

Ogun state peeps are celebrating the Korean New Year at 2nd Powerline, Coca-Cola Otta. Tickets are ₦4,000 here.

SUNDAY

11. Love n Football

Watch Nigeria’s final football match and be entertained by artistes like Timi Dakolo, Chike, Korede Bello and others. Get tickets here.

12. A Night with the Generals

Davido will be headlining this concert. It promises to be a blast. Tickets are ₦25,000. Check it out here.

13. TeeVal Creatives: Games & Show

Benin! This is about to be a fun weekend for you. Enjoy games and music at Midtown Tech Hub, 1 Jidiare Drive, Benin. Tickets are ₦3,000 here.

14. Pool Up Party with Babina