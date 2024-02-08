Weekend Vibes: 14 must-attend events happening this weekend
Another Friday is upon us. This is how to turn up.
Here are events lined up this weekend:
FRIDAY
1. Movie Night on the Rooftop
A perfect night will feature you sitting on a rooftop, enjoying the Lagos skyline, while watching a movie. It’s happening at 270 Herbert Macaulay Yaba. Get tickets for ₦1,500 here.
2. Brixton NightLife
Bella Shmurda and other hypemen and DJs will be at 70 Addo Road, Lekki-Ajah. It’s free. Check here for reservations.
SATURDAY
3. Na single I single
Indeed, na single, you single, you no kill person. Have fun as a single person with your fellow compatriots at BFF Lagos. Get tickets for ₦5,000 here.
4. Booless Party
If you don’t have a boo, then you should be at this party going down on The Good Beach. The lineup for this party is insane. Tickets are ₦5,500. Get them here.
5. Mainland House
All the cool people will be partying at Finicky World, 6 Jibowu St., Yaba Lagos. Get your tickets for ₦5,350 here.
6. Shine Lagos
Music, comedy, and dance are all happening at Empire Lounge, 31 Oremeta Street., Ojodu Berger. It’s free but check here for reservations.
7. Clintonic Strings Live in Concert
Enjoy live music from musical powerhouses at Terrakulture Victoria Island. Tickets cost ₦5,000. Make inquiries and reservations here.
8. A Special Kind of Love
Something fun is going down in Port Harcourt this weekend. Tickets are ₦5,000. Get them here.
9. Ama Disco Temple Vara
Delicious dishes and music are an unbeatable combination every time. Check out this event at Plot 990, Nal Boulevard, Abuja. It costs ₦9,000. Get more information and make reservations here.
10. Korean New Year Festival
Ogun state peeps are celebrating the Korean New Year at 2nd Powerline, Coca-Cola Otta. Tickets are ₦4,000 here.
SUNDAY
11. Love n Football
Watch Nigeria’s final football match and be entertained by artistes like Timi Dakolo, Chike, Korede Bello and others. Get tickets here.
12. A Night with the Generals
Davido will be headlining this concert. It promises to be a blast. Tickets are ₦25,000. Check it out here.
13. TeeVal Creatives: Games & Show
Benin! This is about to be a fun weekend for you. Enjoy games and music at Midtown Tech Hub, 1 Jidiare Drive, Benin. Tickets are ₦3,000 here.
14. Pool Up Party with Babina
Another Benin event? Yes, but this time it’s on the beach, and it’s free. It’s happening at Itollins Lounge and Bar, Benin, here.
