Ranking the best 5 chocolate bars

Temi Iwalaiye

What are the best chocolate bars currently being sold?

If you are in the supermarket and you are in doubt about which chocolate to buy, don’t be; we'll explore and rank the top five chocolates.

Here are the five best chocolates:

Cadbury Dairy Milk [Ubuy]
Cadbury Chocolate is a classic and my number one for a reason. It has a creamy texture and rich cocoa flavour and is a favourite among chocolate enthusiasts due to its commitment to quality and taste, especially their dairy milk bars.

Snickers [snickers]
Snickers is one of the best chocolate bars, with a unique combination of nougat, caramel, peanuts, and milk chocolate. If you need some energy and a quick pick-me-up, Then, you should try snickers.

Mars Chocolate [Ubuy]
Mars Chocolate has smooth milk chocolate and a soft nougat centre; that’s why it earns its spot as the third-best chocolate on our list. With its timeless flavour and satisfying texture, a Mars bar is the perfect treat for any occasion.

Maltersers [Gomarket]
Maltesers, the light and airy chocolate-covered malt balls, claim the fourth spot on our list because they taste like milk and chocolate. It has a crispy malt centre enrobed in smooth milk chocolate.

Bounty [Ubuy]
Bounty has as many haters as lovers. Rounding out our list is Bounty, the coconut-filled chocolate bar loved by coconut and chocolate flavours. With its tropical flavour and smooth milk chocolate coating, Bounty offers a taste so good to those who love it.

