If you are in the supermarket and you are in doubt about which chocolate to buy, don’t be; we'll explore and rank the top five chocolates.
Ranking the best 5 chocolate bars
What are the best chocolate bars currently being sold?
Here are the five best chocolates:
1. Cadbury Chocolate
Cadbury Chocolate is a classic and my number one for a reason. It has a creamy texture and rich cocoa flavour and is a favourite among chocolate enthusiasts due to its commitment to quality and taste, especially their dairy milk bars.
2. Snickers
Snickers is one of the best chocolate bars, with a unique combination of nougat, caramel, peanuts, and milk chocolate. If you need some energy and a quick pick-me-up, Then, you should try snickers.
3. Mars
Mars Chocolate has smooth milk chocolate and a soft nougat centre; that’s why it earns its spot as the third-best chocolate on our list. With its timeless flavour and satisfying texture, a Mars bar is the perfect treat for any occasion.
4. Maltesers
Maltesers, the light and airy chocolate-covered malt balls, claim the fourth spot on our list because they taste like milk and chocolate. It has a crispy malt centre enrobed in smooth milk chocolate.
5. Bounty
Bounty has as many haters as lovers. Rounding out our list is Bounty, the coconut-filled chocolate bar loved by coconut and chocolate flavours. With its tropical flavour and smooth milk chocolate coating, Bounty offers a taste so good to those who love it.
