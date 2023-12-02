From heartwarming classics to modern marvels, these films capture the spirit of the season and have become cherished staples in our festive celebrations.
The best Christmas movies of all time according to Chat GPT - and where to watch them
The holiday season is synonymous with warmth, joy, and, of course, the timeless tradition of watching Christmas movies.
Recommended articles
It's a Wonderful Life
At the top of the list sits "It's a Wonderful Life," a 1946 masterpiece directed by Frank Capra. This classic tells the tale of George Bailey, played by the iconic James Stewart, a man who, with the help of his guardian angel, discovers the profound impact he has had on the lives of those around him. Its enduring message of love, community, and the importance of every individual's existence resonates through the ages, making it a must-watch every holiday season.
Watch It’s a Wonderful Life on Amazon Prime.
A Christmas Carol
A close contender is the enchanting "A Christmas Carol." While there have been numerous adaptations of Charles Dickens's timeless tale, the 1984 version starring George C. Scott as Ebenezer Scrooge remains a standout. This story of redemption and the true meaning of Christmas continues to captivate audiences with its powerful portrayal of humanity's capacity for change.
Watch it on Netflix.
Elf
For those seeking a blend of comedy and heart, "Elf" has secured its place as a contemporary classic. Will Ferrell's endearing portrayal of Buddy, a human raised by elves at the North Pole, brings infectious laughter and genuine warmth. The film's humour and message of embracing our differences make it a go-to choice for families during the holiday season.
Watch it on Amazon Prime.
Home Alone
No Christmas movie list is complete without the beloved "Home Alone." Directed by Chris Columbus and written by John Hughes, this 1990 film became an instant sensation. Macaulay Culkin's portrayal of Kevin McCallister, accidentally left behind by his family during Christmas vacation, combines slapstick comedy with heartfelt moments, creating an enduring favourite that continues to be cherished by audiences of all ages.
Watch it on Amazon Prime.
The Polar Express
For those who enjoy a touch of fantasy during the holidays, "The Polar Express" takes viewers on a magical journey to the North Pole. Based on the beloved children's book by Chris Van Allsburg, this animated gem directed by Robert Zemeckis captures the wonder of believing in the magic of Christmas.
Watch it on Netflix.
The Nightmare Before Christmas
Tim Burton's "The Nightmare Before Christmas" adds a unique twist to the holiday genre, blending Christmas and Halloween in a visually stunning stop-motion masterpiece. Jack Skellington's quest to bring Christmas to Halloween Town is a darkly whimsical adventure that has garnered a cult following since its release.
Watch on Disney Plus
Love Actually
In recent years, "Love Actually" has emerged as a modern romantic classic that captures the intertwining love stories during the Christmas season. With an ensemble cast featuring Hugh Grant, Emma Thompson, and Keira Knightley, among others, the film explores the various facets of love, making it a heartwarming choice for those seeking a blend of romance and holiday cheer.
Watch on Netflix.
How the Grinch Stole Christmas
Lastly, the animated wonder "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" continues to be a holiday favourite. Whether in its classic animated form or the live-action adaptation starring Jim Carrey, Dr. Seuss' tale of the green, Christmas-hating Grinch who undergoes a heartwarming transformation remains a symbol of the redemptive power of the holiday spirit.
Watch on Showmax.
So, grab some hot cocoa, cosy up with loved ones, and let the holiday movie marathon begin!
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng