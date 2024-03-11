The 5 most delicious biscuits in Nigeria

Here's my definitive ranking of the top 5 Nigerian biscuits:

1. McVitie's Dark Chocolate

Craving that classic Oreo experience without the cash to satisfy it? McVitie's Dark Chocolate delivers a satisfyingly creamy and chocolatey flavour at a fraction of the price. At just 100 naira, it's a delicious steal.

2. Beloxxi Crackers

Tired of bland crackers? Beloxxi offers a delightful twist! These soft and easy-to-chew crackers have a subtle sweetness that sets them apart.

3. Parle-G

Though it originated in India, it has become a true Nigerian classic, it is produced in Nigeria. Parle-G biscuits have stood the test of time. Their timeless appeal lies in the simple yet perfect combination: a sweet, milky taste that evokes childhood memories.

4. Nibit

Be warned: these highly addictive cookies are hard to resist! Packed with milky flavour and available in various options, Nibbles offer something for every tastebud. If you haven't tried them yet, you're missing out!

5. Pure Bliss

Pure Bliss biscuits deliver a powerful punch of milk and sugar, guaranteed to satisfy even the biggest sweet tooth. Just one bite, and your taste buds will be singing!