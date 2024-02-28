How to recreate Kizz Daniel’s ₦11 million outfit with ₦19k

Recently, he took to Instagram to showcase a statement outfit, and we've got the details! Here’s how much his outfits cost and how you can recreate them.

Jacket

The centrepiece of the look is a white, green, and black Givenchy technical jacket, adorned with intricate embroidery and sparkling rhinestones. This luxurious piece reportedly costs a whopping ₦ 4,775,000. However, if you're looking for a similar style without breaking the bank, options are available online for as low as ₦ 6,522.

Cargo pants

Completing the ensemble are Givenchy cargo pants in wool, priced at ₦ 1,055,000. Again, if you're aiming for a more budget-friendly option, similar cargo pants can be found on Jumia for around ₦9,000.

Sunglasses

Just like Kizz Daniel, you can pair your outfit with nice sunglasses. He is wearing Givenchy unisex injected glasses, which cost ₦ 300,000. We found a similar glass on Jumia for ₦3,500.