How to recreate Kizz Daniel’s ₦11 million outfit with ₦19k

Temi Iwalaiye

Kizz Daniel is a fashion icon in the making and you can dress like him.

How to recreate Kizz Daniel's outfits [Instagram]

Recently, he took to Instagram to showcase a statement outfit, and we've got the details! Here’s how much his outfits cost and how you can recreate them.

Givenchy jacket
Givenchy jacket Pulse Nigeria

The centrepiece of the look is a white, green, and black Givenchy technical jacket, adorned with intricate embroidery and sparkling rhinestones. This luxurious piece reportedly costs a whopping ₦ 4,775,000. However, if you're looking for a similar style without breaking the bank, options are available online for as low as ₦ 6,522.

Givenchy cargo pants
Givenchy cargo pants Pulse Nigeria

Completing the ensemble are Givenchy cargo pants in wool, priced at ₦ 1,055,000. Again, if you're aiming for a more budget-friendly option, similar cargo pants can be found on Jumia for around ₦9,000.

Just like Kizz Daniel, you can pair your outfit with nice sunglasses. He is wearing Givenchy unisex injected glasses, which cost ₦ 300,000. We found a similar glass on Jumia for ₦3,500.

Round off your look with white sneakers, and you are ready to go.

