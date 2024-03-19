ADVERTISEMENT
How much are condoms right now in Nigeria?

Temi Iwalaiye

Condoms are important for anyone who wants to practice safe sex. That’s why it’s vital to know how much a condom costs.

The over 40% inflation rate is affecting everything, including the cost of safe sex. Here’s the price of different brands of condoms in Nigeria:

This condom is one of the oldest in Nigeria. It used to be so cheap, but now it costs ₦365 for just one and ₦2,990 for a pack of 4.

You know what they say—it’s always a party with Fiesta. It depends on the type. Fiesta Prolong condoms cost ₦600. A pack of three costs ₦4,000 here.

One of the most popular condoms in Nigeria right now is Durex. We found a Select Flavour pack of three at a steal of ₦2000 here, but in other places, it might be within ₦2,300 to ₦2,500.

This used to be one of the cheapest condoms in Nigeria, but a pack of 12 is now ₦3,000. One pack containing four condoms will cost ₦1,000. Check it out here.

