How much are condoms right now in Nigeria?

The over 40% inflation rate is affecting everything, including the cost of safe sex. Here’s the price of different brands of condoms in Nigeria:

How much do condoms cost?

Gold Circle

This condom is one of the oldest in Nigeria. It used to be so cheap, but now it costs ₦365 for just one and ₦2,990 for a pack of 4.

Fiesta

You know what they say—it’s always a party with Fiesta. It depends on the type. Fiesta Prolong condoms cost ₦600. A pack of three costs ₦4,000 here.

Durex

One of the most popular condoms in Nigeria right now is Durex. We found a Select Flavour pack of three at a steal of ₦2000 here, but in other places, it might be within ₦2,300 to ₦2,500.

Kiss