Get these 5 high-quality laptop bags for less than ₦7000

Fear not, – we've curated the ultimate list of five classy laptop bags that won't break the bank, all under ₦7000.

The Trendsetter's Tote

Arteasy

ADVERTISEMENT

Who says laptop bags can't be fashionable?

There’s no harm in being innovative with a trendy tote bag that effortlessly combines style and function.

Tote bags are significantly lightweight and some could even boast multiple compartments to keep your laptop, charger, and essentials in check.

The best part? It's not just a laptop bag; it's a fashion statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Leisure Travel Rucksack

Konga.com

For the go-getters and adventure seekers, a backpack is the ultimate companion.

We found a gem at a cheap price that not only provides ample space for your laptop but also comes with extra pockets for your water bottle, snacks, and anything else your heart desires.

ADVERTISEMENT

HP Prelude Pro-recycled Top Load

Jumia

HP has always been one of the big players in the world of laptop bags.

This Prelude Pro-recycled laptop offers a sleek sanctuary for your digital accomplice that effortlessly marries style and practicality.

ADVERTISEMENT

This bag is not just an accessory; it's a statement, providing a fashionable fortress for your HP laptop while turning heads in every boardroom or heading to that quick meet-up.

With an adjustable shoulder strap, the best part of this bag is the absolutely affordable price. Worth a steal if you ask me.

Smart Anti-Theft Smart Arm Sleeve Bag

Jumia

ADVERTISEMENT

Embrace versatility with a quirky convertible crossbody bag that can be worn as a shoulder bag.

The interesting thing about this bag is that you can choose from an array of designs and colors to match your personality while keeping your tech safe and sound.

Aoleisi Topload Laptop Bag

Jumia

ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes, simplicity is key.

The Aoeleisi Topload Laptop bag is a minimalist's dream.