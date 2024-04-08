With her impeccable sense of style, she sets the fashion bar high, and you'll want to infuse some of her flair into your wardrobe.
Dress like Priscy Ojo: 3 cute dresses under ₦20,000
Priscilla Ojo is the iconic Gen Z trendsetter we all adore: an entrepreneur, influencer, and the daughter of Nigerian actress Iyabo Obo.
Here are three stunning dresses we discovered, each priced at less than 20k:
1. Zara Silk Dress
This tie-dye silk dress is an ideal choice for both vacations and dinner dates. You can find it on the page of an online vendor. Take a look here.
2. Rib-Cut Out Ribbed Dress
If you're aiming for a bold, sexy look, this dress is your answer. We've located two similar options—one on PrettyLittleThings and the other on AliExpress.
3. Bodycon Ruffle Dress
With its alluring sway, this dress is perfect for a date night, a party, or simply hanging out with friends. Find it here.
