Dress like Beyoncé: 3 budget-friendly replicas of her outfits

Temi Iwalaiye

Beyonce is the epitome of beauty and class. She is also the perfect template if you wish to step up your style game. Most of her outfits cost millions of dollars since she has access to the most exclusive designers. But we found lookalikes to three of Beyonce’s outfits. If you live in Nigeria, get your Mastercard ready to shop.

A plaid suit is always a classic addition to your wardrobe.

While Beyonce’s outfit is from Thom Browne, we found plaid suit with pleated skirts on Shein and Bebe.

Beyonce wore a long-sleeve ruched dress by Missoni, but you don’t need plenty money to buy this similar outfit on Amazon here.

This Lapointe Ostrich-Feather Bodycon Dress costs thousands of dollars, but it has many dupes, and we found them on Shein, AliExpress, and Art of CB.

So there you have it, fashionistas: Beyonce-inspired looks if you are on a budget.

