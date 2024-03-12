Dream of having longer hair? 5 products to help you

Here are five options to consider:

1. Cantu Grow Strong Strengthening Treatment

Pulse Nigeria

This cream boasts a unique blend of shea butter and sweet almond oil to fortify hair, replenish moisture, and add shine. It also acts as a heat protector, safeguarding your hair from styling tools. It is suitable for all hair types. We found it here.

2. Difeel Biotin Hair Mask

Pulse Nigeria

This mask offers deep hydration and nourishment for dry, damaged hair. Its sulphate-free, paraben-free formula ensures a gentle yet effective treatment. Regular use can promote healthy hair growth and a lustrous look. Check it out here.

3. Edge Naturale Follicle Enhancer

Pulse Nigeria

This product targets hair loss and thinning concerns. It utilises natural ingredients like coconut milk, oils, and peppermint to improve scalp health and blood circulation. This can potentially stimulate hair growth and leave your scalp feeling invigorated. See it here.

4. African Chebe Hair Growth Gel

Pulse Nigeria

Chebe is a mixture of cherry seeds, cloves, lavender crotons, stone scent and resin tree sap. This all-natural gel combines powerful ingredients like shea butter, olive oil, and argan oil to nourish and strengthen hair. It helps combat frizz and breakage, leaving hair more manageable and healthier-looking. Check it out here.

5. Sunny Isle Jamaican Black Castor Oil

Pulse Nigeria