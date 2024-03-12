ADVERTISEMENT
Dream of having longer hair? 5 products to help you

Temi Iwalaiye

Having long, healthy hair is a desire for many. However, hair loss, breakage, and damage can make achieving this goal difficult.

How to have longer hair [ibienemagazine]
Here are five options to consider:

Cantu Grow Strong Strengthening Treatment [allurebeautyshop]
This cream boasts a unique blend of shea butter and sweet almond oil to fortify hair, replenish moisture, and add shine. It also acts as a heat protector, safeguarding your hair from styling tools. It is suitable for all hair types. We found it here.

Diefeel biotin mask [Allurebeautyshop]
This mask offers deep hydration and nourishment for dry, damaged hair. Its sulphate-free, paraben-free formula ensures a gentle yet effective treatment. Regular use can promote healthy hair growth and a lustrous look. Check it out here.

This helps your hair's edges [Ubuy]
This product targets hair loss and thinning concerns. It utilises natural ingredients like coconut milk, oils, and peppermint to improve scalp health and blood circulation. This can potentially stimulate hair growth and leave your scalp feeling invigorated. See it here.

Chebe hair growth oil [Ubuy]
Chebe is a mixture of cherry seeds, cloves, lavender crotons, stone scent and resin tree sap. This all-natural gel combines powerful ingredients like shea butter, olive oil, and argan oil to nourish and strengthen hair. It helps combat frizz and breakage, leaving hair more manageable and healthier-looking. Check it out here.

Sunny Isle Castor oil [Jumia]
This versatile oil is suitable for all hair types and skin types. Rich in Jamaican black castor oil, it effectively moisturises dry scalps and hair, promoting a smoother texture. This product is known for its high quality and visible results. We found it here.

