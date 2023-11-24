ADVERTISEMENT
Black Friday Deals: Grab these 4 gaming controllers for PS, Xbox, and PC at a whopping 65% discount

David Ben

These Black Friday steals are too good to miss!

If you're on the lookout for the perfect gaming controllers for your PS, Xbox, or PC, you're in for a treat because it’s Black Friday!

We've uncovered a stellar deal that will elevate your gaming experience to new heights.

Get ready to grab these top-notch gaming controllers at incredible discounts of up to 65%! It’s no joke, especially when you check out these juicy deals below:

Xbox 360 Controller Pad for PC & Console
Xbox 360 Controller Pad for PC & Console Jumia

For Xbox and PC gaming enthusiasts, the Xbox 360 Controller is a must-have.

Whether you're diving into the latest AAA titles or challenging friends in multiplayer, this controller delivers a seamless gaming experience, and it’s currently on sale for a ridiculously lower price than usual.

Shop now

Sony Original PS4 DualShock Wireless Game Pad
Sony Original PS4 DualShock Wireless Game Pad Jumia

Next on our list is the iconic DualShock 4 controller for PlayStation.

Known for its ergonomic design and precise controls, this controller is a favourite among gamers.

With a whopping 50% off, you can now immerse yourself in your favourite PlayStation games with enhanced comfort and responsiveness.

This controller also comes with an original charging cord.

Buy here on Jumia

Sony PS3 Controller Pad - Formula1 Special Edition
Sony PS3 Controller Pad - Formula1 Special Edition Jumia

Step into the gaming arena with the iconic PS3 pad – a sleek and responsive controller that brings your gameplay to life.

The PS3 pad delivers an immersive experience, making every session a thrilling adventure.

Elevate your gaming with a customized version of the timeless classic that has stood the test of time, and only for a much cheaper price than the average cost.

Shop here

Xbox 360 Wireless Standard Controller - White
Xbox 360 Wireless Standard Controller - White Jumia
Here’s another one for the Xbox and PC fans.

Cut the cords, boost the fun with the Xbox 360 Wireless Pad for your PC.

It’s simply gaming freedom in the palm of your hands. No strings attached, just pure play!

Buy on Jumia now

Elevate your gaming experience, seize the savings, and make this Black Friday one to remember in the world of gaming!

David Ben David is a reporter and versatile content writer with keen interest in entertainment, gist and eSports generally.

