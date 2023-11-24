Black Friday Deals: Grab these 4 gaming controllers for PS, Xbox, and PC at a whopping 65% discount

We've uncovered a stellar deal that will elevate your gaming experience to new heights.

Get ready to grab these top-notch gaming controllers at incredible discounts of up to 65%! It’s no joke, especially when you check out these juicy deals below:

Xbox 360 Controller Pad for PC & Console

ADVERTISEMENT

Jumia

For Xbox and PC gaming enthusiasts, the Xbox 360 Controller is a must-have.

Whether you're diving into the latest AAA titles or challenging friends in multiplayer, this controller delivers a seamless gaming experience, and it’s currently on sale for a ridiculously lower price than usual.

Sony Original PS4 DualShock Wireless Game Pad

ADVERTISEMENT

Jumia

Next on our list is the iconic DualShock 4 controller for PlayStation.

Known for its ergonomic design and precise controls, this controller is a favourite among gamers.

With a whopping 50% off, you can now immerse yourself in your favourite PlayStation games with enhanced comfort and responsiveness.

ADVERTISEMENT

This controller also comes with an original charging cord.

Sony PS3 Controller Pad - Formula1 Special Edition

Jumia

Step into the gaming arena with the iconic PS3 pad – a sleek and responsive controller that brings your gameplay to life.

ADVERTISEMENT

The PS3 pad delivers an immersive experience, making every session a thrilling adventure.

Elevate your gaming with a customized version of the timeless classic that has stood the test of time, and only for a much cheaper price than the average cost.

Xbox 360 Wireless Standard Controller - White

Jumia

ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s another one for the Xbox and PC fans.

Cut the cords, boost the fun with the Xbox 360 Wireless Pad for your PC.

It’s simply gaming freedom in the palm of your hands. No strings attached, just pure play!