5 best TVs to buy if you are on a tight budget

Temi Iwalaiye

In the world of technology, choosing the right TV can feel overwhelming, especially if you are on a tight budget.

Best TVs to buy in Nigeria

This guide will help you choose the most affordable television. Plus, we'll let you know key features to consider—picture quality, screen size, smart functionalities, and budget—so you can find the TV that elevates your home entertainment to the next level.

This TV offers a frameless design, good picture quality (HDR), and access to popular streaming apps (Netflix, Youtube) at a reasonable price. It has limited information about memory and specific features.

You can find it here.

This is a budget-friendly option with a sleek design. It offers good picture quality with bright colours and an easy-to-use interface for connecting devices via HDMI and USB ports. You can enjoy movies, photos, and music directly from a USB drive.

Check it out here.

This budget-friendly option boasts a clear picture (1366 x 708 HD resolution) and decent sound with built-in speakers. It has standard connection options (HDMI, USB) and a one-year warranty.

Check it out here.

This TV offers a frameless design, Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080), access to Netflix and YouTube, and basic connectivity options. It includes features like an auto-off timer and a sound equaliser.

Check it out here.

This is a budget-friendly option for home entertainment. It boasts of HD resolution for clear picture quality and vivid details. It has features like high brightness and notable contrast to enhance your viewing experience. You can connect various devices like laptops, gaming consoles, and USB drives through HDMI and USB ports. The TV comes with a one-year warranty for peace of mind.

See the cost here.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a Senior Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write about anything and everything.

