5 best TVs to buy if you are on a tight budget

1. Infinity 43" (smart TV)

This TV offers a frameless design, good picture quality (HDR), and access to popular streaming apps (Netflix, Youtube) at a reasonable price. It has limited information about memory and specific features.

You can find it here.

2. The Hikers 32" Frameless HD LED TV (Not Smart)

This is a budget-friendly option with a sleek design. It offers good picture quality with bright colours and an easy-to-use interface for connecting devices via HDMI and USB ports. You can enjoy movies, photos, and music directly from a USB drive.

Check it out here.

3. WEYON 32" (not a smart TV)

This budget-friendly option boasts a clear picture (1366 x 708 HD resolution) and decent sound with built-in speakers. It has standard connection options (HDMI, USB) and a one-year warranty.

Check it out here.

4. Energy 32" (smart TV)

This TV offers a frameless design, Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080), access to Netflix and YouTube, and basic connectivity options. It includes features like an auto-off timer and a sound equaliser.

Check it out here.

5. Royal 32" LED TV (RTV32F7J) (not smart TV)

This is a budget-friendly option for home entertainment. It boasts of HD resolution for clear picture quality and vivid details. It has features like high brightness and notable contrast to enhance your viewing experience. You can connect various devices like laptops, gaming consoles, and USB drives through HDMI and USB ports. The TV comes with a one-year warranty for peace of mind.