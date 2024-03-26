Breaking news:
Men, ditch bad body odour with the 5 best perfumes for men

Temi Iwalaiye

What are the best perfumes for men?

If you want to smell masculine and irresistible, then you really should use these perfumes.

Backed by the approval of over 1,000 fragrance enthusiasts, you can trust these choices to elevate your masculine allure.

Blue de Chanel [fragrances]
Blue de Chanel [fragrances] Pulse Nigeria

This is a modern classic among men's scents, known for its subtle blend of citrus, peppery, and woody elements. Its versatile appeal allows it to go easily from day to night, making it a popular choice for men who value subtle luxury and timeless elegance. Check it out here.

Christian Dior Sauvage [fragrances]
Christian Dior Sauvage [fragrances] Pulse Nigeria

Dior Sauvage's crisp and spicy smell profile expresses masculinity and is both bold and seductive. This fragrance, which contains notes of bergamot, pepper, and patchouli, provides a strong and enticing impression. Dior Sauvage is ideal for the bold and daring man, drawing attention wherever it goes. We found it here.

MFK Grand Soir [frangrantica]
MFK Grand Soir [frangrantica] Pulse Nigeria

This rich and sensual fragrance captivates the senses with its warm and oriental aroma profile. With notes of amber, vanilla, and benzoin, it envelops the user in a rich and seductive perfume ideal for nighttime wear. MFK Grand Soir epitomises refined luxury with its sophistication and elegance. See the price here.

Magnetic hugo boss is one of the best perfumes for men [hugoboss]
Magnetic hugo boss is one of the best perfumes for men [hugoboss] Pulse Nigeria
This contemporary scent conveys confidence and sophistication. Its fresh and aromatic perfume makes it an excellent choice for the modern man who is both fashionable and polished. Magnetic Hugo Boss has elements of ginger, citrus, and vetiver, leaving a lasting impression that is both mesmerising and alluring. Check it out here.

Emporio Armani stronger with you [eccenza]
Emporio Armani stronger with you [eccenza] Pulse Nigeria

Giorgio Armani's Stronger With You is a powerful and energetic fragrance. With its spicy, sweet, and woody overtones, it conveys the essence of modern romance. Stronger With You is a warm and inviting fragrance that is ideal for communicating confidence and desire. See it here.

