8 best Romance movies to watch on Prime Video this Christmas

Luckily, Prime Video has a treasure trove of romantic flicks that are perfect for setting the mood this Christmas.

In this article, we'll explore a curated list of romantic movies that you can stream right from the comfort of your home.

"Love Actually” (2003)

Prime Video

Kicking off our list is the classic ensemble film "Love Actually."

Set in the heart of London during the Christmas season, this movie is one of the best romance movies to watch this Christmas because it weaves together multiple love stories, delivering a delightful mix of humour, warmth, and genuine emotion.

The movie which features iconic comic actor Mr Bean is a feel-good film that has become a holiday favorite for many and it’s available to watch on Prime Video.

"Titanic" (1997)

Prime Video

Titanic is the ultimate romance movie because it combines a timeless love story between Jack and Rose with the backdrop of a tragic historical event.

The film expertly captures the passion and challenges of a cross-class romance, making it relatable to audiences of all ages.

The chemistry between Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, coupled with James Cameron's masterful storytelling, creates an emotionally gripping experience that has resonated with viewers worldwide for decades.

This is a must-watch romance movie you need to see this Christmas on Prime Video.

"The Holiday" (2006)

Prime Video

If you're in the mood for a romantic getaway, "The Holiday" might be your ticket. Starring Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet, this charming film is another romance movie that would surely spice up your Christmas.

The Holiday tells the story of two women who swap homes for the holidays and unexpectedly find love in the process.

It's a delightful mix of humor, romance, and a touch of Christmas magic.

The movie is available to watch on Prime Video, you can thank us later.

"The Big Sick" (2017)

Prime Video

Mixing romance with a healthy dose of real-life drama, "The Big Sick" is a heartwarming and unique love story.

Based on the real-life experiences of comedian Kumail Nanjiani, this film explores love, cultural differences, and the importance of family, making it a perfect choice for a cozy night in.

This is one of the best romance movies to watch on Prime Video this Christmas.

"The Proposal" (2009)

Prime Video

Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds team up in this romantic comedy about a Canadian book editor and her assistant who fake a marriage for immigration purposes.

Packed with humour and unexpected romantic moments, "The Proposal" is a lighthearted choice for the holiday season.

The lead cast alone is more than enough to make you see this romance movie on Prime Video this Christmas.

So, grab the popcorn, get cosy, and let the romantic movie marathon begin!

"Coming to America" (1988)

Prime Video

"Coming to America" is another must-see romance movie on Prime Video because it tells the heartwarming tale of Prince Akeem, who travels to America to find true love rather than following an arranged marriage.

The film's charming blend of humour and genuine emotion captures the essence of a fairy-tale romance, as Akeem navigates cultural differences and falls for Lisa, a strong-willed woman who captures his heart.

The movie's timeless theme of love conquering all, combined with memorable characters and hilarious moments, makes it a classic and the ultimate feel-good romantic comedy.

"Love & Basketball" (2000)

Prime Video

"Love and Basketball" seamlessly weaves together the heartfelt journey of two childhood friends, Monica and Quincy, as they navigate love and basketball throughout their lives.

The film beautifully captures the complexities of relationships, offering a genuine portrayal of the ups and downs that come with pursuing one's passions and maintaining a romantic connection.

With a perfect blend of romance, sports, and relatable emotions, "Love and Basketball" is a timeless tale that resonates with audiences, making it a compelling and must-see film for anyone who appreciates love stories with depth and authenticity.

The movie is currently available on Prime Video.