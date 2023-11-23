ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  pulse-picks

5 reasons why you should grab yourself an Adidas Core Sneakers today for 55% Off

David Ben

The Adidas Core Sneakers Advantage Base is on a steep discount today!

5 reasons to buy the Adidas Core Sneakers today for 55% Off
5 reasons to buy the Adidas Core Sneakers today for 55% Off

The Adidas Core Sneakers Advantage Base today is one of the must-have Unisex sneakers ahead of the festive season.

Recommended articles

With the Adidas Core Sneakers, every step is a dance move, and every stride is a celebration of fun!

These sneakers are not just footwear, they're your ticket to a world of comfort, flair, and unapologetic joy.

The Adidas Core Sneakers Advantage Base is currently on an incredible flash sales discount when you shop now.

ADVERTISEMENT
Adidas Core Sneakers Advantage Base
Adidas Core Sneakers Advantage Base Adidas

You can get these unisex sneakers which are normally sold for more than ₦76,000 at a price of just ₦34,489, when you shop on Jumia right now!

But you would need to hurry to get this offer while the stocks last and here are five reasons why you shouldn’t miss out on this superb Adidas deal.

Walk with me..

ADVERTISEMENT
Adidas Core Sneakers Advantage Base
Adidas Core Sneakers Advantage Base Adidas

The Adidas Core Sneakers Advantage Base isn't your run-of-the-mill footwear; it's a secret weapon of comfort.

These sneakers are the ultimate stealth comfort agents with cushioned insoles that feel like walking on clouds and a design that hugs your feet in all the right places.

Adidas Core Sneakers Advantage Base
Adidas Core Sneakers Advantage Base Adidas
ADVERTISEMENT

Who said style has to compromise comfort? The Advantage Base sneakers completely kill that notion with a design that's sleek, modern, and effortlessly cool.

Whether you're hitting the streets or stepping into the office, these sneakers will have heads turning.

Adidas Core Sneakers Advantage Base
Adidas Core Sneakers Advantage Base Adidas

From casual Fridays to weekend adventures, the Advantage Base sneakers are your go-to companions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dress them up or down – these sneakers effortlessly transition from day to night, from work to play.

Adidas Core Sneakers Advantage Base
Adidas Core Sneakers Advantage Base Adidas

Are you bored of the same old sneaker colours? The Advantage Base collection is a palette of possibilities, offering a range of hues that match every mood and outfit.

Go classic with white, add a pop of colour with vibrant options, or keep it low-key with subtle shades. Your style, your rules!

ADVERTISEMENT
Adidas Core Sneakers Advantage Base
Adidas Core Sneakers Advantage Base Adidas

With a durable build and a grip that laughs in the face of slippery surfaces, these sneakers are your trusty sidekicks for urban exploration.

Who says sneakers can't be your passport to excitement?

Hurry and shop now on Jumia before it gets sold out!

David Ben David Ben David is a reporter and versatile content writer with keen interest in entertainment, gist and eSports generally.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 ways single women may be enabling married men to cheat

5 ways single women may be enabling married men to cheat

Why you keep waking up at 3 am every night and can’t sleep again

Why you keep waking up at 3 am every night and can’t sleep again

'The Origin: Madam Koi Koi' is all set for second chapter release

'The Origin: Madam Koi Koi' is all set for second chapter release

7 Nigerian airlines with most flight delays and 3 that stick to schedule

7 Nigerian airlines with most flight delays and 3 that stick to schedule

Dangote ranks 9th on list of top 10 richest manufacturing billionaires in the world

Dangote ranks 9th on list of top 10 richest manufacturing billionaires in the world

Butt Obsession: We asked 5 men why they love a big backside

Butt Obsession: We asked 5 men why they love a big backside

Policeman fires shots in dramatic fight with businessman over lady in nightclub

Policeman fires shots in dramatic fight with businessman over lady in nightclub

Nigeria’s currency hits a new record low on the official market

Nigeria’s currency hits a new record low on the official market

Some kente cloth colours and their meanings

Some kente cloth colours and their meanings

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Afrobeats Ultimate Workout Apple Music Playlist by Pulse

The Ultimate Afrobeats workout playlist: 10 songs on Apple Music to spice up your Fitness game

Gadgets for under 15k

Check out these 5 gadgets that are less than ₦15,000 on Jumia

Up your self-care game with these 5 Gillette products for every man

Up your self-care game with these 5 Gillette products for every man

This week's events

Weekend Vibes: 11 events to make your weekend lit