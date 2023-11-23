5 reasons why you should grab yourself an Adidas Core Sneakers today for 55% Off

With the Adidas Core Sneakers, every step is a dance move, and every stride is a celebration of fun!

These sneakers are not just footwear, they're your ticket to a world of comfort, flair, and unapologetic joy.

The Adidas Core Sneakers Advantage Base is currently on an incredible flash sales discount when you shop now.

You can get these unisex sneakers which are normally sold for more than ₦76,000 at a price of just ₦34,489, when you shop on Jumia right now!

But you would need to hurry to get this offer while the stocks last and here are five reasons why you shouldn’t miss out on this superb Adidas deal.

Walk with me..

Comfort

The Adidas Core Sneakers Advantage Base isn't your run-of-the-mill footwear; it's a secret weapon of comfort.

These sneakers are the ultimate stealth comfort agents with cushioned insoles that feel like walking on clouds and a design that hugs your feet in all the right places.

Strong Style Game

Who said style has to compromise comfort? The Advantage Base sneakers completely kill that notion with a design that's sleek, modern, and effortlessly cool.

Whether you're hitting the streets or stepping into the office, these sneakers will have heads turning.

Versatility

From casual Fridays to weekend adventures, the Advantage Base sneakers are your go-to companions.

Dress them up or down – these sneakers effortlessly transition from day to night, from work to play.

Variety of Palettes

Are you bored of the same old sneaker colours? The Advantage Base collection is a palette of possibilities, offering a range of hues that match every mood and outfit.

Go classic with white, add a pop of colour with vibrant options, or keep it low-key with subtle shades. Your style, your rules!

Conquer the Urban Jungle

With a durable build and a grip that laughs in the face of slippery surfaces, these sneakers are your trusty sidekicks for urban exploration.