5 places to buy and customise your football club fan jerseys for N16k or less

David Ben

Ace up your looks at the next jersey party with these budget-friendly jersey plugs in Nigeria.

5 places to get your affordable customised football jerseys in Nigeria
5 places to get your affordable customised football jerseys in Nigeria

Football is no doubt the world's most popular sport.

The round-leather game has a rich history marked not only by breathtaking matches and incredible goals but also by the evolution of its iconic jerseys.

Over the years, football jerseys have become more than just uniforms - they are symbols of team identity, pride, and a canvas for innovation and creativity.

Nigeria's 2018 World Cup Nike kits modelled by Wizkid, Kelechi Iheanacho, and Alex Iwobi
Nigeria's 2018 World Cup Nike kits modelled by Wizkid, Kelechi Iheanacho, and Alex Iwobi Instagram
Football jerseys have become an integral part of the footballing experience, representing the identity, history, and passion of clubs and their supporters.

Let’s face it guys, jerseys are actually quite pricey, because they are much more than pieces of clothing produced by some of the most iconic sportswear brands in the world.

These days, jerseys have become more of a memorabilia and even a stand-alone outfit.

The average price of original jerseys cost around N50,000 - and that’s even minus customization, shipping and delivery fees.

But not to worry guys, we’ve put together some places you can get your affordable club jerseys without breaking the bank in this currently harsh economy.

Football jerseys on sale at My SportsKit Nigeria
Football jerseys on sale at My SportsKit Nigeria mysportskitnigeria.com

Now this is another of my go-to favourite stores for jerseys.

My SportsKit Nigeria is an online store for various football club jerseys.

In my opinion, I would say they are the one of best plugs for all-round sportswear in Nigeria because they have products for men, women, and children.

It’s not just jerseys; they also sell gym wear, trainers, sports shirts for workouts or recreational activities, accessories and casual outfits.

They have a pretty decent website that’s also easy to navigate.

You can get a jersey on their official store for a price range of ₦9,850 – ₦15,450 inclusive of customization and delivery.

Their service is strictly payment before delivery.

Beginning the list is one of the most popular marketplaces in Nigeria.

Looking for a place to get your affordable football club jerseys, the Konga should be on your list of destinations.

Jerseys on Konga cost as low as N12,000 minus delivery and customization.

That’s a good deal you should probably check out, courtesy of CHIMS store on Konga.

Customization isn’t compulsory, so if you like your jersey plain and simple, you can just order from the official store here.

When you do the maths, you’ll end up spending N16,000 or less inclusive of delivery charges.

Premium Style Hub is one of the most popular football club jerseys on Instagram.

It is an online store in Nigeria that specializes in the sale of sports jerseys (football and basketball included) for men and women, and children.

Nigerian skitmaker Nasboi and singer Chike rocking Arsenal jerseys from Premium Style Hub
Nigerian skitmaker Nasboi and singer Chike rocking Arsenal jerseys from Premium Style Hub Instagram/PremiumStyleHub
This is one of my go-to favourites for my sports jerseys.

You can get a jersey of any of your favourite football clubs like Barcelona, Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea, Real Madrid, PSG for as low N10,000.

You can also customise your name and favourite number at the back for just N3,000.

With delivery charges, you should spend around N15,000-N16,000 in total, if you’re in Lagos, or even less than that if you don’t want your fan jersey customised.

Active Wears is a Nigerian clothing store on Instagram.

They deal in a variety of lifestyle outfits for men.

Jerseys on Active wears are sold for as low as N9000 for the plain, and N13,000 if you want it customised.

The interesting thing about this vendor is they also offer flexible payment options i.e. you can make a deposit and complete your payment at a later date.

Delivery is nationwide and fees depend on your location and could cost between N2000-N3000.

Manchester City jerseys for sale on display
Manchester City jerseys for sale on display Instagram/Jerseys Nigeria

Jersey Nigeria is another reliable jersey plug in Nigeria.

The store’s page is on Instagram and they sell a variety of clothing asides football and basketball jerseys.

To purchase a jersey from their store will cost you N13,500 for the plain version while a customised piece is currently priced at N16,000 - delivery fees excluded.

Here are the best African countries in 2023

Man, once a ‘billionaire’, recounts how he lost wealth, now sells his book on streets [Video]

5 best English speaking countries in Africa

Shatta Wale gifted an ice chain worth half a million dollars for his birthday

5 ways single women may be enabling married men to cheat

Why you keep waking up at 3 am every night and can’t sleep again

Why I missed Big Brother All Stars edition - Tobi Bakre reveals

Supreme Court will deliver judgement in Atiku, Obi, Tinubu's case tomorrow

'The Origin: Madam Koi Koi' is all set for second chapter release

