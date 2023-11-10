5 Nollywood movies to watch on Prime Video Naija this weekend

Here are a few great Nollywood movies that you can stream on Prime Video Naija.

Big Love

Big Love is about Adil (Timini Egbuson), a wealthy man with a controlling mother. Adil meets Adina (Bimbo Ademoye) at a bank training retreat. Adina, a single mother, is also on a new career path.

However, Adina is hesitant to love Adil as much as he loves her because she is a single mom, and Adil's mother has prejudices against single mothers. The movie goes through the travails of their relationship.

The Trade

Although released earlier in the year, this fast-paced crime thriller is now available on Prime Video. The movie is about Eric (Blossom Chukwujekwe), a ruthless kidnapper who forms a gang of accomplices and thrives on demanding large ransoms from his victims.

However, after releasing a victim, played by Denola Grey, Eric is outsmarted by a wealthy woman named Doris (Rita Dominic). To escape the country, he compromises and intercepts the ransom with Doris's help, freeing her and setting the stage for the main conflict.

A Young Time Ago

The movie showing on Prime Video begins with Tayo (Daniel Etim Effiong) and Ukara (Sandra Okunzuwa), two strangers, meeting in a bar and trading traumatic stories. Ukara is grieving the end of a relationship, and Tayo is a restaurant manager who is willing to listen to her story. Tayo then tells Ukara his own story, which takes place in the past and forms the basis of the story.

Teni’s Big Day

Teni's Big Day is about the preparations of Teni (Nancy Isime) and her fiancé, played by Kachi Nnochiri, for their resort wedding. Out of nowhere, their ex-partners show up, intent on ruining their relationship. As the wedding day approaches, dramatic events unfold, creating suspense.

Bad boys and bridesmaids

Although it was released in theatres in 2021, it’s just now available on Prime for all to watch. Jola (Idia Aisien) had dated her boyfriend (Jimmie Akinsola) for a year before he proposed without them having sex.

