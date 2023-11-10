ADVERTISEMENT
5 Nollywood movies to watch on Prime Video Naija this weekend

Temi Iwalaiye

If you are looking for entertaining movies to watch, check out these movies on Prime Video.

Movies to watch on Prime Video [Instagram]
Movies to watch on Prime Video [Instagram]

Here are a few great Nollywood movies that you can stream on Prime Video Naija.

Big Love is about Adil (Timini Egbuson), a wealthy man with a controlling mother. Adil meets Adina (Bimbo Ademoye) at a bank training retreat. Adina, a single mother, is also on a new career path.

However, Adina is hesitant to love Adil as much as he loves her because she is a single mom, and Adil's mother has prejudices against single mothers. The movie goes through the travails of their relationship.

Although released earlier in the year, this fast-paced crime thriller is now available on Prime Video. The movie is about Eric (Blossom Chukwujekwe), a ruthless kidnapper who forms a gang of accomplices and thrives on demanding large ransoms from his victims.

However, after releasing a victim, played by Denola Grey, Eric is outsmarted by a wealthy woman named Doris (Rita Dominic). To escape the country, he compromises and intercepts the ransom with Doris's help, freeing her and setting the stage for the main conflict.

The movie showing on Prime Video begins with Tayo (Daniel Etim Effiong) and Ukara (Sandra Okunzuwa), two strangers, meeting in a bar and trading traumatic stories. Ukara is grieving the end of a relationship, and Tayo is a restaurant manager who is willing to listen to her story. Tayo then tells Ukara his own story, which takes place in the past and forms the basis of the story.

Teni's Big Day is about the preparations of Teni (Nancy Isime) and her fiancé, played by Kachi Nnochiri, for their resort wedding. Out of nowhere, their ex-partners show up, intent on ruining their relationship. As the wedding day approaches, dramatic events unfold, creating suspense.

Although it was released in theatres in 2021, it’s just now available on Prime for all to watch. Jola (Idia Aisien) had dated her boyfriend (Jimmie Akinsola) for a year before he proposed without them having sex.

Her three friends also made promises to keep themselves before marriage, but unknown to Jola, she was the only one who had kept that promise. Before the wedding, her fiancé's friends bet on her three friends to see if they were good girls and to break their vow of celibacy.

Temi Iwalaiye

