5 iPhones to buy with the best camera quality (From iPhone 12 and below)

Whether or not you agree, the truth is you really don't need the latest and greatest iPhone to capture stunning photos – some of the older models are pretty amazing too!

If you're looking to save money while still getting fantastic camera quality, you're in the right place.

In this article, we'll dive into the world of iPhones from the iPhone 12 and below and highlight five awesome choices for snapping those picture-perfect moments.

1. iPhone 12 Pro

The iPhone 12 Pro is a gem for photo enthusiasts who desire an alternative to a real camera.

Equipped with a triple-camera setup – including Ultra-Wide, Wide, and Telephoto lenses – the 12 Pro delivers sharp and vibrant photos.

Night mode and Deep Fusion add a touch of magic to low-light and detail-rich scenes.

The 12 Pro is unarguably one of the best Camera phones on the market.

2. iPhone 11 Pro

Step back just a bit, and you'll find the iPhone 11 Pro, a powerhouse with a triple-camera system, making it one of the iPhones with the best camera quality.

For some weird reason, the 11 Pro camera is one of the most underrated in the series.

It’s got a 12MP Ultra-Wide, Wide, and Telephoto lenses, combined with features like Night mode and Smart HDR, ensure that your photos look fantastic in various conditions.

3. iPhone 11

For those who want great camera performance on a budget, the iPhone 11 is a fantastic choice and one of the best iPhones with the best camera quality.

Although, many will heavily disagree but its dual-camera system, featuring Ultra-Wide and Wide lenses, captures vivid and detailed shots (with the right camera settings).

In case you don’t know, Night mode and Deep Fusion enhance the overall photo quality, making it a reliable option for everyday photography.

4. iPhone XR

It’s no surprise the iPhone XR makes this list.

Real iPhone stans know the XR is without a doubt one of the iPhones with the best camera quality.

No debates here really. It might be a bit older, but it still packs a punch in the camera department.

Its single 12MP Wide camera produces impressive photos, and features like Portrait mode and Smart HDR bring out the best in your shots.

The best thing about it is that it's a budget-friendly option without compromising too much on camera quality.

5. iPhone SE (2nd generation)

If you're on a tight budget but don't want to sacrifice camera quality, the iPhone SE (2nd generation) is your go-to option.

Despite its compact size and affordable price tag, it features a single 12MP Wide camera with Portrait mode capabilities, making it one of the iPhones with the best camera quality.