ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  pulse-picks

5 iPhones to buy with the best camera quality (From iPhone 12 and below)

David Ben

The iPhone 12 and its predecessors offer a range of options that cater to different budgets, all while delivering impressive photo quality.

5 iPhones to buy with the best camera quality (From iPhone 12 and below)
5 iPhones to buy with the best camera quality (From iPhone 12 and below)

The iPhone 12 and its predecessors offer a range of options that cater to different budgets, all while delivering impressive photo quality.

Recommended articles

Whether or not you agree, the truth is you really don't need the latest and greatest iPhone to capture stunning photos – some of the older models are pretty amazing too!

If you're looking to save money while still getting fantastic camera quality, you're in the right place.

In this article, we'll dive into the world of iPhones from the iPhone 12 and below and highlight five awesome choices for snapping those picture-perfect moments.

ADVERTISEMENT
iPhone 12 Pro has one of the best camera qualities in the iPhone series
iPhone 12 Pro has one of the best camera qualities in the iPhone series Konga.com

The iPhone 12 Pro is a gem for photo enthusiasts who desire an alternative to a real camera.

Equipped with a triple-camera setup – including Ultra-Wide, Wide, and Telephoto lenses – the 12 Pro delivers sharp and vibrant photos.

The iPhone 12 Pro is equipped with a triple-camera setup – including Ultra-Wide, Wide, and Telephoto lenses
The iPhone 12 Pro is equipped with a triple-camera setup – including Ultra-Wide, Wide, and Telephoto lenses Konga.com
ADVERTISEMENT

Night mode and Deep Fusion add a touch of magic to low-light and detail-rich scenes.

The 12 Pro is unarguably one of the best Camera phones on the market.

Shop here

iPhone 11 Pro
iPhone 11 Pro Google
ADVERTISEMENT

Step back just a bit, and you'll find the iPhone 11 Pro, a powerhouse with a triple-camera system, making it one of the iPhones with the best camera quality.

For some weird reason, the 11 Pro camera is one of the most underrated in the series.

iPhone 11 Pro
iPhone 11 Pro Google

It’s got a 12MP Ultra-Wide, Wide, and Telephoto lenses, combined with features like Night mode and Smart HDR, ensure that your photos look fantastic in various conditions.

Buy here

ADVERTISEMENT
iPhone 11
iPhone 11 Google

For those who want great camera performance on a budget, the iPhone 11 is a fantastic choice and one of the best iPhones with the best camera quality.

Although, many will heavily disagree but its dual-camera system, featuring Ultra-Wide and Wide lenses, captures vivid and detailed shots (with the right camera settings).

iPhone 11 camera
iPhone 11 camera Google
ADVERTISEMENT

In case you don’t know, Night mode and Deep Fusion enhance the overall photo quality, making it a reliable option for everyday photography.

Buy here

iPhone XR
iPhone XR Google

It’s no surprise the iPhone XR makes this list.

ADVERTISEMENT

Real iPhone stans know the XR is without a doubt one of the iPhones with the best camera quality.

No debates here really. It might be a bit older, but it still packs a punch in the camera department.

The iPhone XR has one of the best camera quality
The iPhone XR has one of the best camera quality Google

Its single 12MP Wide camera produces impressive photos, and features like Portrait mode and Smart HDR bring out the best in your shots.

The best thing about it is that it's a budget-friendly option without compromising too much on camera quality.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop Now

iPhone SE (2nd generation)
iPhone SE (2nd generation) Google

If you're on a tight budget but don't want to sacrifice camera quality, the iPhone SE (2nd generation) is your go-to option.

iPhone SE (2nd generation) camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation) camera Google
ADVERTISEMENT

Despite its compact size and affordable price tag, it features a single 12MP Wide camera with Portrait mode capabilities, making it one of the iPhones with the best camera quality.

It's a perfect choice for those who want a reliable iPhone with decent camera performance.

Buy here

David Ben David Ben David is a reporter and versatile content writer with keen interest in entertainment, gist and eSports generally.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

10 African countries with the largest population lacking electricity

10 African countries with the largest population lacking electricity

Egypt's richest man joins trending billionaire migration to UAE

Egypt's richest man joins trending billionaire migration to UAE

Meet the Sapeurs, Congolese who wear expensive outfits though they live in poor communities

Meet the Sapeurs, Congolese who wear expensive outfits though they live in poor communities

10 African countries with the highest debts to the IMF

10 African countries with the highest debts to the IMF

Top 10 African cities with the highest purchasing power

Top 10 African cities with the highest purchasing power

10 African countries with the highest fertility rate in 2023

10 African countries with the highest fertility rate in 2023

5 ways to spot a sex addict or know if you are one

5 ways to spot a sex addict or know if you are one

7 reasons women don't get wet even when aroused

7 reasons women don't get wet even when aroused

4 African countries are responsible for 70% of the chocolate in the world

4 African countries are responsible for 70% of the chocolate in the world

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Dry harmattan skin [stylecraze]

Don't have desert-dry skin this harmattan, use the 5 best creams

Toke most expensive bags [Instagram]

Toke Makinwa's 5 most expensive handbags

The perfect bras for plus sized women [seventeen]

Big boob problems solved: 5 places to get the perfect bras

Christmas gift ideas for him this season

5 gifts every man wants this Christmas