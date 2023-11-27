ADVERTISEMENT
5 Coca-Cola cocktails you should try this Christmas

David Ben

Elevate your Coca-Cola experience this Christmas with these cocktail recipes.

5 Coca-Cola cocktails you should try this Christmas

It’s the season to be sipping, and what better way to spread the holiday cheer than with some Coca-Cola concoctions that will have your taste buds singing carols.

Whether you're gathering with friends or enjoying a quiet evening by the fireplace, these cocktails are sure to add a bubbly twist to your holiday season.

Image by Freepik
Ingredients:

  • 2 ounces of Vodka - Buy here
  • 1 ounce of Cranberry Juice - Buy here
  • Coca-Cola
  • Ice

How to make it:

In a shaker, combine vodka and cranberry juice over ice. Shake well and strain into a glass filled with ice. Top it off with Coca-Cola for a sparkling finish.

Image courtesy of Alamy
Ingredients:

  • 1 ounce of Rum - Buy here
  • 1 ounce of Peach Vodka - Buy here
  • 1 oz Cranberry Juice
  • Coca-Cola

How to make it:

Mix rum, peach schnapps, and cranberry juice in a shaker with ice.

Strain the mixture into a glass filled with ice and top it off with Coca-Cola. Stir gently to create a festive fusion that will have you in merry mode all the way.

Image Credit: iStock
Ingredients:

How to make it:

In a copper mug, muddle fresh mint and add bourbon and lime juice over ice.

Top it off with equal parts ginger beer and Coca-Cola. Stir gently and garnish with a sprig of mint.

Image Credit: Alamy
Ingredients:

How to make it:

Combine spiced rum and apple cider in a glass filled with ice, then pour Coca-Cola over the mix and stir gently. Garnish with a cinnamon stick to add a touch of warmth reminiscent of the North Pole.

Image Credit: Adobe Stock
Ingredients:

  • 1½ ounces of Vanilla Vodka - Buy here
  • ½ ounce of Amaretto - Buy here
  • Coca-Cola
  • Whipped Cream (for topping) - Buy here
  • Ice

How to make it:

In a shaker, combine vanilla vodka and amaretto over ice. Shake well and strain into a glass filled with ice. Pour Coca-Cola over the mix and top it with a dollop of whipped cream.

David Ben David is a reporter and versatile content writer with keen interest in entertainment, gist and eSports generally.

