It’s the season to be sipping, and what better way to spread the holiday cheer than with some Coca-Cola concoctions that will have your taste buds singing carols.
5 Coca-Cola cocktails you should try this Christmas
Elevate your Coca-Cola experience this Christmas with these cocktail recipes.
Recommended articles
Whether you're gathering with friends or enjoying a quiet evening by the fireplace, these cocktails are sure to add a bubbly twist to your holiday season.
1. Coca-Cola Sparkle Splash
Ingredients:
How to make it:
In a shaker, combine vodka and cranberry juice over ice. Shake well and strain into a glass filled with ice. Top it off with Coca-Cola for a sparkling finish.
2. Coca-Cola Jingle Juice
Ingredients:
How to make it:
Mix rum, peach schnapps, and cranberry juice in a shaker with ice.
Strain the mixture into a glass filled with ice and top it off with Coca-Cola. Stir gently to create a festive fusion that will have you in merry mode all the way.
3. Coca-Cola Mistletoe Mule
Ingredients:
How to make it:
In a copper mug, muddle fresh mint and add bourbon and lime juice over ice.
Top it off with equal parts ginger beer and Coca-Cola. Stir gently and garnish with a sprig of mint.
4. Coca-Cola North Pole Nectar
Ingredients:
How to make it:
Combine spiced rum and apple cider in a glass filled with ice, then pour Coca-Cola over the mix and stir gently. Garnish with a cinnamon stick to add a touch of warmth reminiscent of the North Pole.
5. Coca-Cola Vanilla Fizz
Ingredients:
How to make it:
In a shaker, combine vanilla vodka and amaretto over ice. Shake well and strain into a glass filled with ice. Pour Coca-Cola over the mix and top it with a dollop of whipped cream.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng