5 Coca-Cola cocktails you should try this Christmas

Whether you're gathering with friends or enjoying a quiet evening by the fireplace, these cocktails are sure to add a bubbly twist to your holiday season.

1. Coca-Cola Sparkle Splash

Freepik

Ingredients:

2 ounces of Vodka

1 ounce of Cranberry Juice

Coca-Cola

Ice

How to make it:

In a shaker, combine vodka and cranberry juice over ice. Shake well and strain into a glass filled with ice. Top it off with Coca-Cola for a sparkling finish.

2. Coca-Cola Jingle Juice

Alamy

Ingredients:

1 ounce of Rum

1 ounce of Peach Vodka

1 oz Cranberry Juice

Coca-Cola

How to make it:

Mix rum, peach schnapps, and cranberry juice in a shaker with ice.

Strain the mixture into a glass filled with ice and top it off with Coca-Cola. Stir gently to create a festive fusion that will have you in merry mode all the way.

3. Coca-Cola Mistletoe Mule

iStock

Ingredients:

1½ ounces of Bourbon

½ ounce of Lime Juice

Ginger Beer

Coca-Cola

Ice

How to make it:

In a copper mug, muddle fresh mint and add bourbon and lime juice over ice.

Top it off with equal parts ginger beer and Coca-Cola. Stir gently and garnish with a sprig of mint.

4. Coca-Cola North Pole Nectar

Alamy

Ingredients:

2 ounces of Spiced Rum

1 ounce of Apple Cider

Coca-Cola

Cinnamon Stick (for garnish)

Ice

How to make it:

Combine spiced rum and apple cider in a glass filled with ice, then pour Coca-Cola over the mix and stir gently. Garnish with a cinnamon stick to add a touch of warmth reminiscent of the North Pole.

5. Coca-Cola Vanilla Fizz

Adobe

Ingredients:

1½ ounces of Vanilla Vodka

½ ounce of Amaretto

Coca-Cola

Whipped Cream (for topping)

Ice

How to make it: