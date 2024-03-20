5 best roll-on deodorants for fresh armpits

Here are five of the best:

1. Dove Go Fresh

The Dove roll-on has a delightfully fruity scent for both men and women. It’s just ₦2,500 here.

2. Nivea Antiperspirant Dry Comfort

This antiperspirant can keep your underarms smelling fresh for more than 24 hours. It has zero alcohol content. We found it for just ₦2,000 here.

3. Old Spice

If you are someone who sweats a lot, Old Spice deodorant is perfect for you as it blocks sweat pores and keeps you smelling good. It costs just ₦4,490 here.

4. Sure

This roll-on is one of the best deodorants out here. It has a lovely scent and offers protection against sweat for more than 24 hours. We found it for ₦2,229 here.

5. Riggs

Riggs is a unique and refreshing scent that lasts for over 48 hours. Check it out for ₦2,270 here.