With the intense heat and humidity in Nigeria, you are very likely to develop body odour but have you noticed the rising cost of deodorant spray lately? It has become quite expensive. That's why roll-ons are a cheaper alternative that will keep you smelling fresh.
5 best roll-on deodorants for fresh armpits
We have selected these five best unisex roll-on deodorants that can help you stay fresh all day long.
Recommended articles
Here are five of the best:
1. Dove Go Fresh
The Dove roll-on has a delightfully fruity scent for both men and women. It’s just ₦2,500 here.
2. Nivea Antiperspirant Dry Comfort
This antiperspirant can keep your underarms smelling fresh for more than 24 hours. It has zero alcohol content. We found it for just ₦2,000 here.
3. Old Spice
If you are someone who sweats a lot, Old Spice deodorant is perfect for you as it blocks sweat pores and keeps you smelling good. It costs just ₦4,490 here.
4. Sure
This roll-on is one of the best deodorants out here. It has a lovely scent and offers protection against sweat for more than 24 hours. We found it for ₦2,229 here.
5. Riggs
Riggs is a unique and refreshing scent that lasts for over 48 hours. Check it out for ₦2,270 here.
These are the best roll-on deodorants available in Nigeria. Try them out to stay fresh and odour-free all day long.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng