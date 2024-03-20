ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  pulse-picks

5 best roll-on deodorants for fresh armpits

Temi Iwalaiye

We have selected these five best unisex roll-on deodorants that can help you stay fresh all day long.

Best roll-on deodorant in Nigeria
Best roll-on deodorant in Nigeria

With the intense heat and humidity in Nigeria, you are very likely to develop body odour but have you noticed the rising cost of deodorant spray lately? It has become quite expensive. That's why roll-ons are a cheaper alternative that will keep you smelling fresh.

Recommended articles

Here are five of the best:

Dove go fresh [allure]
Dove go fresh [allure] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

The Dove roll-on has a delightfully fruity scent for both men and women. It’s just ₦2,500 here.

Nivea dry comfort [nivea]
Nivea dry comfort [nivea] Pulse Nigeria

This antiperspirant can keep your underarms smelling fresh for more than 24 hours. It has zero alcohol content. We found it for just ₦2,000 here.

ADVERTISEMENT
Old spice [konga]
Old spice [konga] Pulse Nigeria

If you are someone who sweats a lot, Old Spice deodorant is perfect for you as it blocks sweat pores and keeps you smelling good. It costs just ₦4,490 here.

Sure invisible aqua [addide]
Sure invisible aqua [addide] Pulse Nigeria

This roll-on is one of the best deodorants out here. It has a lovely scent and offers protection against sweat for more than 24 hours. We found it for ₦2,229 here.

ADVERTISEMENT
Riggs deodorant [Jumia]
Riggs deodorant [Jumia] Pulse Nigeria

Riggs is a unique and refreshing scent that lasts for over 48 hours. Check it out for ₦2,270 here.

These are the best roll-on deodorants available in Nigeria. Try them out to stay fresh and odour-free all day long.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a Senior Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 best roll-on deodorants for fresh armpits

5 best roll-on deodorants for fresh armpits

How much are condoms right now in Nigeria?

How much are condoms right now in Nigeria?

5 best body lotions in Nigeria for glowing, smooth skin

5 best body lotions in Nigeria for glowing, smooth skin

Weekend Vibes: 15 things to do this weekend

Weekend Vibes: 15 things to do this weekend

Steal Tiwa Savage's style: Copy her crop top and jeans look

Steal Tiwa Savage's style: Copy her crop top and jeans look

Dream of having longer hair? 5 products to help you

Dream of having longer hair? 5 products to help you

The 5 most delicious biscuits in Nigeria

The 5 most delicious biscuits in Nigeria

The dangers of excess belly fat and how to reduce it

The dangers of excess belly fat and how to reduce it

5 most expensive wrist watches in the world

5 most expensive wrist watches in the world

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Condoms in Nigeria

How much are condoms right now in Nigeria?

Things to do this weekend

Weekend Vibes: 15 things to do this weekend

Best roll-on deodorant in Nigeria

5 best roll-on deodorants for fresh armpits

Steal Tiwa Savage's style

Steal Tiwa Savage's style: Copy her crop top and jeans look