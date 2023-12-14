5 Best movie drinking games to play with friends this Christmas

But why not add an extra layer of fun by incorporating some entertaining drinking games into the mix?

Whether you're a film buff or just looking for a creative way to enjoy your favorite flicks, here are five of the best movie movie-drinking that will turn an ordinary movie night into an unforgettable experience this Christmas.

1. Movie Bingo

Turn your movie night into a game of Bingo! Create Bingo cards with different movie-related scenarios, such as a character saying a catchphrase, a dramatic plot twist, or a romantic kiss.

Each time one of these events occurs in the movie, mark it off on your card and take a sip of your drink.

The first one to complete a row shouts "Bingo!" and gets to assign a drink to a friend.

2. Never Have I Ever – Movie Edition

Put a cinematic twist on the classic party game, "Never Have I Ever."

Each person takes turns making a statement related to movies, such as "Never have I ever cried during a romantic movie" or "Never have I ever fallen asleep in the middle of a film."

Those who have done the mentioned action take a drink.

It's a great way to share funny or embarrassing movie-related experiences with friends.

3. Genre Roulette

For a diverse movie night, create a wheel or a list of different movie genres, such as horror, comedy, drama, or science fiction.

Spin the wheel or take turns choosing a genre, and then pick a movie that fits the selected category.

To make it a drinking game, assign specific rules to each genre.

For example, take a sip every time a character screams in a horror movie or laugh out loud in a comedy.

4. Character Challenge

This game focuses on the characters in the movie.

Before the film starts, assign each participant a character or a specific word. Every time that character appears on screen or the chosen word is spoken, the assigned person takes a drink.

To make it more interesting, you can even create a rule that if someone misses their cue, they have to finish their drink by the end of the next scene.

5. The Actor's Encore

Choose a beloved actor or actress before starting the movie.

Every time the chosen actor appears on screen, everyone takes a drink.

To make it more challenging, if the actor has won an award, take an extra sip.

This game not only adds a new dimension to the movie-watching experience but also sparks conversations about the actor's career and memorable roles.

Enhancing your movie night with friends through drinking games not only adds an extra layer of entertainment but also creates lasting memories.