5 Action-packed movies to spice up your Christmas on Netflix

The Old Guard (2020)

Starring: Charlize Theron, KiKi Layne

Pulse Nigeria

In "The Old Guard," a group of immortal mercenaries led by Andy (Charlize Theron) must navigate a world that wants to exploit their unique abilities. Packed with jaw-dropping fight scenes and a fresh take on the superhero genre, this action-packed film is a rollercoaster of emotions and thrills, perfect for a holiday movie marathon.

Extraction (2020)

Starring: Chris Hemsworth, Rudhraksh Jaiswal

Pulse Nigeria

Produced by the Russo brothers, "Extraction" follows Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth), a fearless black-market mercenary hired to rescue the kidnapped son of an international crime lord.

With relentless action sequences and stunning cinematography, this film is a non-stop adrenaline rush that will leave you breathless and craving for more.

The Dark Knight (2008)

Starring: Christian Bale, Heath Ledger

Prime Video

While not a traditional Christmas movie, "The Dark Knight" offers a darker and more gripping alternative. Christopher Nolan's masterpiece features Christian Bale as Batman and Heath Ledger in an unforgettable performance as the Joker.

With its complex characters, intense action, and thought-provoking themes, this film is a must-watch for action movie enthusiasts.

6 Underground (2019)

Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Mélanie Laurent

Pulse Nigeria

"6 Underground" follows a group of international operatives who fake their own deaths to take down notorious criminals.

Packed with Bay's signature style, including high-speed chases and jaw-dropping stunts, this film guarantees an action-packed escape from reality during the holiday season.

John Wick (2014)

Starring: Keanu Reeves, Ian McShane, Laurence Fishburne

Pulse Nigeria

If you haven’t seen the John Wick franchise, this Christmas would be the best time to do so.

Keanu Reeves delivers a masterclass in stylish and relentless action as the titular character seeking vengeance.

"John Wick" is a thrilling and visually stunning film that has become a fan-favorite for its intense combat sequences and sleek cinematography.