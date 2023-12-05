ADVERTISEMENT
5 Action-packed movies to spice up your Christmas on Netflix

David Ben

Grab some popcorn, gather your loved ones, and let the action unfold as you celebrate the holidays with a cinematic bang!

As the festive season approaches, there's nothing like cozying up with loved ones and indulging in some heart-pounding action movies. This Christmas, Netflix has a sleigh full of adrenaline-pumping films to keep you on the edge of your seat. From explosive blockbusters to intense thrillers, here are five action movies on Netflix that will add a dash of excitement to your holiday celebrations.

Starring: Charlize Theron, KiKi Layne

The Old Guard on Netflix
The Old Guard on Netflix Pulse Nigeria
In "The Old Guard," a group of immortal mercenaries led by Andy (Charlize Theron) must navigate a world that wants to exploit their unique abilities. Packed with jaw-dropping fight scenes and a fresh take on the superhero genre, this action-packed film is a rollercoaster of emotions and thrills, perfect for a holiday movie marathon.

Starring: Chris Hemsworth, Rudhraksh Jaiswal

Extraction on Netflix
Extraction on Netflix Pulse Nigeria

Produced by the Russo brothers, "Extraction" follows Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth), a fearless black-market mercenary hired to rescue the kidnapped son of an international crime lord.

With relentless action sequences and stunning cinematography, this film is a non-stop adrenaline rush that will leave you breathless and craving for more.

Starring: Christian Bale, Heath Ledger

The Dark Knight on Netflix
The Dark Knight on Netflix Prime Video

While not a traditional Christmas movie, "The Dark Knight" offers a darker and more gripping alternative. Christopher Nolan's masterpiece features Christian Bale as Batman and Heath Ledger in an unforgettable performance as the Joker.

With its complex characters, intense action, and thought-provoking themes, this film is a must-watch for action movie enthusiasts.

Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Mélanie Laurent

6 Underground on Netflix
6 Underground on Netflix Pulse Nigeria

"6 Underground" follows a group of international operatives who fake their own deaths to take down notorious criminals.

Packed with Bay's signature style, including high-speed chases and jaw-dropping stunts, this film guarantees an action-packed escape from reality during the holiday season.

Starring: Keanu Reeves, Ian McShane, Laurence Fishburne

John Wick is on Netflix
John Wick is on Netflix Pulse Nigeria

If you haven’t seen the John Wick franchise, this Christmas would be the best time to do so.

Keanu Reeves delivers a masterclass in stylish and relentless action as the titular character seeking vengeance.

"John Wick" is a thrilling and visually stunning film that has become a fan-favorite for its intense combat sequences and sleek cinematography.

Subscribe to Netflix now to enjoy these movies and more.

