Manchester United Paul Pogba took time out to travel to Paris and hang out with Juventus star Paulo Dybala as his agents reportedly explore a move back to his former club.

Pogba was on the bench for 90 minutes as Manchester United lost 3-1 to arch rivals Liverpool in a Premier League encounter played on Sunday, December 16.

Paul Pogba

The 25-year-old 2018 FIFA World Cup winner took time out of his schedule to participate in a promotional event for international sportswear giants Adidas.

Following his nonappearance against Liverpool, Pogba has been linked with a sensational return to Juventus in the summer transfer window.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola is already holding talks with Juventus about a possible return.

Pogba and Dybala took to their official Instagram accounts to post pictures of their reunion with different captions.

Pogba previously posted a picture of him and Juan Cuadrado a former teammate when Manchester United met Juventus in the Champions League suggesting he is comfortable with his former club.

Pogba said, “Con mi Hermano @paulodybala @adidasfootball #tangoleague.” Dybala said, with a caption “Tzzz..”

According to the report by the report, Raiola is the hunt for a team that can pay up to the £89million that Manchester United paid to bring him to Old Trafford.

The report states that Pogba has fallen out with Jose Mourinho who stripped him of the vice-captaincy at United.

A move to Juventus is likely as he won several Serie A and Coppa Italia titles and featured in the Champions League final.

Paulo Dybala

Pogba is expected to return to action when Manchester United take on Cardiff City in their next Premier League encounter scheduled for Saturday, December 22.