5 vocational skills you can acquire within 5 months

Bayo Wahab

Mastering an in-demand vocational skill is an important step to entrepreneurship and employment opportunities.

#SkilledYouthByPulse : Mastering an in-demand vocational skill is an important step to entrepreneurship. (Thyssenkrupp)

The idea of learning a new vocational skill can be intimidating because who has the time to learn that, and at what age?

You do!

Yes, you have the time, and you’re not too old to learn new skills that will not only earn you some money but also add a greater value to you.

And, in a country with millions of unemployed graduates, you need to master a vocational skill to keep your head above water.

Here are seven in-demand skills you can acquire within five months.

Photography

Photography is a lucrative buisness (Africacom)
Photography is a lucrative buisness (Africacom)

A lot of people are making money from photography not just because they have a passion for creating amazing images but also because they took their time to master the art.

Mastering photography requires personal creativity and technical skills, the basics of which you can learn in less than two months.

As a beginner, you’ll need to familiarise yourself with basic photographic concepts like exposure, aperture, shutter speed, and more.

And whether you’re learning this skill online or you’re getting a mentor or an apprenticeship, it is very important you have a camera of your own to improve your shooting skills.

Graphic Design

Graphic designer (Africa Digital Media Institute)
Graphic designer (Africa Digital Media Institute)

Graphic designers create visual concepts using a computer software.

With software like photoshop and illustrator, and online tutorials, you can learn the basics of graphic design in no time.

And the good news about graphic design is that you do not need a university degree or certificate to prove you’re a good graphic artist.

Graphic designers are one of the most sought-after people in all industries because every business needs them for visual communications.

So, if you like to create logos, business cards, flyers, promotional materials, and so on, just devote two or three months to learn this skill.

Video Editing

Video Editor (Premiumbeat)
Video Editor (Premiumbeat)

You really can sit at your computer and helplessly put yourself through some tutorials on video editing. It is that easy to learn.

In the age when people consume a lot of video content on social media and video sites like Youtube, having video editing skills will get you the job you want.

Video editing skills have a lot of value in the marketplace, and there are definitely enough courses online to put you through.

Baking

bread making is a lucrative business (BBM Magazine)
bread making is a lucrative business (BBM Magazine)

Learning baking takes a little bit of time but you shouldn’t be worried about that. This vocational skill I must say is not difficult to learn, but it can be hard to master.

There are many ways to acquire baking skills. You can learn it by watching YouTube videos or reading a recipe on baking processes.

However, it takes a lot of practice to learn how to bake and this might take a few months to learn the basics.

Fashion Designing

Fashion designer (Unsplash)
Fashion designer (Unsplash)

Fashion designing is becoming more and more lucrative, and the first thing you need to become a really good fashion designer is to be creative.

Since you're just starting out, you'll need a combination of a tape measure, a sewing machine, a sketchpad, needles, and a pair of scissors for practice.

Five months is enough to understand the basics of this vocational skill, but it’ll take up to a year or more to master it.

#PulseCares, #SkilledYouthByPulse.

