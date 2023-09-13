Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  business

Otedola applauds Tinubu's diplomacy in resolving UAE dispute

Ima Elijah

Otedola praises President Tinubu for his exemplary leadership and courage.

Femi Otedola and Bola Tinubu (TwitterOtedola)
Femi Otedola and Bola Tinubu (TwitterOtedola)

Recommended articles

This dispute had led to a visa ban on Nigerians and the suspension of Etihad and Emirates airlines' operations to and from Nigeria.

The successful resolution of this dispute comes after President Tinubu's visit to the UAE president and extensive negotiations, which resulted in the lifting of the visa ban and the immediate resumption of air travel between the two nations.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, Otedola commended President Tinubu for his leadership in ending the protracted standoff between the two countries.

ADVERTISEMENT

He acknowledged President Tinubu's understanding of the importance of fostering business relations between Nigeria and the UAE, emphasising the substantial economic opportunities that this would unlock.

Otedola expressed his optimism that Nigeria would once again regain its standing in the international community and attract foreign investments as a result of these diplomatic achievements.

"We must all commend Mr. President for his shrewd diplomacy in finally resolving this matter inherited from the last administration. Only a leader who understands the importance of business would appreciate the enormous opportunities to be derived from restoring business relations between both countries," Otedola remarked.

Furthermore, Otedola lauded President Tinubu for his bold economic policies aimed at reinvigorating the nation's economy. He highlighted that these policies were a testament to President Tinubu's unwavering commitment to the national interest, even in the face of challenges.

"Asiwaju Tinubu is working, Nigeria will work. I advise my fellow countrymen and women to be patient. With Asiwaju's policies, Nigeria will fully recover in a few years. We are witnessing the storm before the calm. Now, the storm is blowing away. I am certain, very soon, we'll begin to experience the inevitable calm and the progress that will naturally follow in a very short while," Otedola affirmed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Otedola also emphasised the potential impact of the restoration of visa services and flights on Nigeria's stock exchange, predicting that it could attract significant investments from Middle Eastern investors.

He acknowledged that everyday Nigerians looking to travel to the UAE for business and leisure would benefit greatly from this resolution, praising President Tinubu for his exemplary leadership and courage.

"Indeed, Asiwaju has demonstrated leadership, and the difference in his style of leadership is like night and day. Tinubu is leading from the front, and his economic diplomacy, which we pray he sustains, is going to drastically change the image of the country, unlock foreign investments into the country, and improve Nigeria's perception internationally. We must all join hands to support this administration and start seeing things beyond our differences," Otedola urged.

The historic agreement between President Tinubu and UAE counterpart Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, sealed in Abu Dhabi on Monday, resulted in the lifting of the visa ban and the immediate resumption of flight operations by Etihad Airlines and Emirates Airlines.

A statement from President Tinubu's spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, revealed that this agreement also laid the groundwork for several billion dollars' worth of new investments into Nigeria's economy across various sectors, including defense and agriculture, by UAE government investment arms.

ADVERTISEMENT

President Tinubu also successfully negotiated a new foreign exchange liquidity program between the two nations, the details of which will be unveiled in the coming weeks.

The dispute between Nigeria and the UAE had arisen in part from the ban imposed by UAE on nationals from approximately 20 African countries, including Nigeria, from entering Dubai in October. Emirates Airlines had also suspended its flight operations to Nigeria in December due to difficulties in repatriating blocked funds, estimated at $85 million at the time.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Otedola applauds Tinubu's diplomacy in resolving UAE dispute

Otedola applauds Tinubu's diplomacy in resolving UAE dispute

Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) announces new school fees

Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) announces new school fees

Contractor apologises to lawmaker over contract inflation allegation

Contractor apologises to lawmaker over contract inflation allegation

Akwa Ibom Assembly stops bill mandating LGA chairmen to live in their districts

Akwa Ibom Assembly stops bill mandating LGA chairmen to live in their districts

Nigeria’s higher education landscape in need of total overhaul - Mamman

Nigeria’s higher education landscape in need of total overhaul - Mamman

My appointment is a testament of Tinubu’s confidence in youths - Garki

My appointment is a testament of Tinubu’s confidence in youths - Garki

Kebbi doctors give 2,500 patients free medical care

Kebbi doctors give 2,500 patients free medical care

Kwara Govt evacuates street beggars from Ilorin metropolis

Kwara Govt evacuates street beggars from Ilorin metropolis

Sacked PDP-Plateau Rep plans to challenge tribunal's judgement

Sacked PDP-Plateau Rep plans to challenge tribunal's judgement

Pulse Sports

Paul Pogba and 10 other footballers who have been banned for doping

Paul Pogba and 10 other footballers who have been banned for doping

OFFICIAL: Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre joins the Saudi train with Al Ittihad move

OFFICIAL: Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre joins the Saudi train with Al Ittihad move

Taiwo Awoniyi: I joined Nottingham Forest because I wanted to see what I would regret

Taiwo Awoniyi: I joined Nottingham Forest because I wanted to see what I would regret

Report: NFF clarifies Randy Waldrum’s sacking as Super Falcons coach

Report: NFF clarifies Randy Waldrum’s sacking as Super Falcons coach

Antony dismisses recent assault allegation, shares WhatsApp chat as evidence

Antony dismisses recent assault allegation, shares WhatsApp chat as evidence

Cheat Code - Michelle Alozie in awe of Super Falcons teammate Nnadozie after heorics vs Arsenal

Cheat Code - Michelle Alozie in awe of Super Falcons teammate Nnadozie after heorics vs Arsenal

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

BREAKING: UAE lifts visa ban on Nigerian citizens, restores flights

Princess Charlotte watching a Wimbledon match on Sunday.Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Meet the world's 5 richest kids in 2023

Debt services have been projected to take up about 82% of the country’s revenue in 2023 [CBN]

Nigeria's debt services jump by 22.3%, hits $1.8 billion in 7 months

MTN[TechCrunch]

MTN dominates Anambra telecom market with 50% share