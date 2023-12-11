I congratulate my bestie - Otedola applauds Dangote's vision for energy security

Otedola took to Twitter on Sunday, December 10, 2023, to express his optimism about the refinery's role in shaping the nation's economic future.

He asserted that the Dangote Refinery, situated in Lagos and owned by Africa's wealthiest man, Aliko Dangote, holds the key to ensuring energy security and independence for Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

"By meeting our requirements for all refined petroleum products, it will champion energy security and independence for our nation and act as a catalyst for a new era of prosperity for the subcontinent. It promises economic transformation for Nigerians today and for generations to come," Otedola declared.

The refinery, reputedly the largest in Africa, has commenced operations with a capacity to process 350,000 barrels of crude oil per day.

In a recent milestone, the Dangote Refinery received its first one million barrels of Agbami crude grade, signifying the commencement of the refinery's operations. This delivery is part of the larger plan to supply six million barrels to the facility from various sources.

Femi Otedola, extending his congratulations to his "bestie" Aliko Dangote, lauded the visionary leadership behind the refinery.

Describing Dangote as a "visionary patriot," Otedola highlighted the refinery's multifaceted significance.

ADVERTISEMENT

"This refinery is much more than just an industrial milestone; it's a testament to the visionary leadership and relentless pursuit of excellence of one of Africa's finest and most dogged patriots," Otedola stated.

Having witnessed the inception and development of the refinery, Otedola acknowledged the dedication and hard work that Dangote invested in realising this transformative project over the past decade.