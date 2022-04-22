You can own a home in Lekki and pay for up to 30 years - Here’s how!

Or do you imagine a stylish property that is solar-powered and in close proximity to beautiful parks, shopping marts, and reliable healthcare?

Whichever it is, our good news is that with the help of Mixta, the fastest growing estate developer in Africa, your dream home is waiting to be your real home at Marula Park Estate located in the Lagos New Town District!

Mixta’s offers a range of affordable housing units of 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms in the serene and well-landscaped Marula Park community.

WHY MARULA PARK?

Marula Park is a gated community similar to the existing Beechwood Estate in Lekki and blends functionality, design and aesthetics! As a resident at the Marula Park, you enjoy access to:

Recreational Facilities

Neighbourhood Parks

Gated security

Access to local Shopping Malls

Access to financial Institution

Access to reliable Health Services

WHAT ARE THE PAYMENT OPTIONS?

You don’t have to break the bank to own a home at Marula Park. With three available payment options starting from as little as 1.4 million Naira, you can live in style on your own terms!

Pulse Nigeria

MIXTA FLEX

The Mixta Flex payment option is a mortgage plan that allows you to make an equity contribution for as low as 10% down payment on your home at once or over a period of time and then spread the outstanding payments over a period of up to 30 years.

18 MONTH PAYMENT PLAN

With this option, you can spread the total cost of your home over 18 monthly installment payments.

OUTRIGHT PAYMENT

Make a one-time payment to close your purchase for any of our 1-3 bedroom units with a starting price of N14 million!

Does living in style sound like your deal? Claim your desired unit at Marula Park today.

Visit bit.ly/MarulaPark to get started!

---