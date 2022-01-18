Sex Education: 3 reasons women do not orgasm as much as men

From the sample size; those who experience orgasm during sexual intercourae 95% of the time were heterosexual men and only 65% of heterosexual women experience dorgasm.

The gap is so wide that gays, lesbians and bisexuals score higher than heterosexual women in the orgasm chart.

Why don't women experience orgasm?

Some say female orgasms are better than men's, but what is the point if it is few and far between? Some women have never even experienced orgasms. Why is this so?

1. The clitoris is neglected

Experts have said that the lack of knowledge of the clitoris is why women do not experience sexual pleasure.

The part of a woman’s reproductive organ that experiences sexual pleasure is not the vagina but the clitoris and the vulva.

The external part of the clitoris has about 8,000 nerve endings and it gets erect just like a penis would.

A man cannot engage in intercourse without an erection, and in the same vein, a woman shouldn’t without proper clitoral stimulation.

Research carried out by the Journal of Sex & Marital Therapy discovered that 36% of 1000 women who had clitoral stimulation achieved orgasm and only 18% could without such stimulation.

2. No foreplay

Oral sex and other sexual activities like deep kisses, sex toys and foreplay during and before intercourse can cause women to orgasm more.

3. Cultural issues