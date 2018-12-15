Jenna Jameson just shared her favorite keto diet salmon recipe

news

Jenna Jameson is no stranger to sharing her keto diet tips-and progress photos-on Instagram, but she's taking things to a whole new level with her new account, devoted entirely to all things keto, @ketocantlose.

And her most recent post shows followers how to cook the perfect keto salmon.

Jenna-who's lost 80 pounds since starting the diet in April-posted a series of five videos where she outlines her at-home process for making what she calls salmon "boats." The first step involves placing the salmon on top of grassfed butter and sprinkling it with fresh garlic.

Jenna then seasons the salmon with Trader Joe's Onion Salt. "You gotta slap on the seasoning, people. Don't be stingy with it, okay?" she says.

Lemon slices are then added on top and, as Jenna says, "Boom! It's done." She also noted that she typically throws in fresh dill, but opted to skip that step in this preparation since she went heavy on the garlic and onion salt.

Jenna then wraps the salmon in foil and bakes it at 375 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes, calling the process, "easy as keto pie.

This isn't the first time that Jenna has shared her keto food favorites with followers. In the past she's mentioned her staples, including: "Ribeye steak. Arugula salad. Avocado. Cottage Cheese. Fresca soda."

And in August she said on Instagram that she eats “the exact same thing” every morning: three eggs with cheese and avocado. “Lunch is my biggest meal,” she said, adding: "I always eat arugula salad, grilled asparagus or zucchini with some kind of meat (usually a hamburger patty or grilled chicken)."

Which TBH, all sounds pretty amazing, making it all the more exciting that there's definitely more to come now that Jenna's started her new account.