Jenna Jameson just shared her favorite keto diet salmon recipe

And her most recent post shows followers how to cook the perfect keto salmon.
Jenna-who's lost 80 pounds since starting the diet in April-posted a series of five videos where she outlines her at-home process for making what she calls salmon "boats." The first step involves placing the salmon on top of grassfed butter and sprinkling it with fresh garlic.
Jenna then seasons the salmon with Trader Joe's Onion Salt. "You gotta slap on the seasoning, people. Don't be stingy with it, okay?" she says.
Lemon slices are then added on top and, as Jenna says, "Boom! It's done." She also noted that she typically throws in fresh dill, but opted to skip that step in this preparation since she went heavy on the garlic and onion salt.
Jenna then wraps the salmon in foil and bakes it at 375 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes, calling the process, "easy as keto pie.
Let#emo#4oCZ##s talk menu. I get a lot of messages asking me what I eat in a day to stay in ketosis. Well, it#emo#4oCZ##s underwhelming. I am one of those odd people that doesn#emo#4oCZ##t need variety. Every morning I eat the exact same thing. 3 eggs with cheese and an avocado. Lunch is my biggest meal, I always eat arugula salad, grilled asparagus or zucchini with some kind of meat (usually a hamburger patty or grilled chicken) I then snack when ever I feel hungry (usually on almonds or macadamia nuts... sometime cottage cheese) that#emo#4oCZ##s it! Then I begin my fast at 6 pm. I drink lots of water until I go to sleep at around 10 pm. I drink coffee at 8 am and I end my fast at 11 am. That#emo#4oCZ##s it! No magic, no fancy diet... just clean whole organic foods. I waved bye bye to anything processed or packaged a long time ago. This is 60 lbs gone my friend. It can be done! I#emo#4oCZ##m always asked how I have the will power... well when you see results like this in 4 months, it powers you!!!! Let me know your results and questions! #keto #weightlossjourney #weightlosstransformation #weightloss #fitmom #beforeandafter #ketodiet #transformation *i wasn#emo#4oCZ##t pregnant in the before pic
Which TBH, all sounds pretty amazing, making it all the more exciting that there's definitely more to come now that Jenna's started her new account.