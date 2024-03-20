ADVERTISEMENT
7 types of stress adults face and how to deal with them

Anna Ajayi

Stress is a normal part of life, but it doesn't have to control you.

Types of stress adults face [Freepik]
Stress is a word that often comes with a heavy feeling, almost like carrying an invisible bag full of rocks. It's something adults deal with, no matter their age or background.

Stress can sneak up because of a busy schedule, a sudden change in your life, or even just the daily grind. It affects how you think, feel, and act.

But what exactly is stress? And more importantly, how can we deal with it effectively?

This guide will walk you through seven common types of stress adults face and offer simple ways to lighten that load.

This is the stress your body goes through because of physical demands or health issues. It could be due to lack of sleep, injury, or illness.

Coping mechanism: Focus on a healthy lifestyle. Regular exercise, enough sleep, and a balanced diet can be powerful tools. Also, practising relaxation techniques like deep breathing can help calm your body.

These are stresses that come from your way of living. This might include being too busy, not having enough personal time, or unhealthy habits.

Coping mechanism: Prioritise and manage your time well. Try to find a balance between work, leisure, and self-care. Saying "no" is also a healthy habit to learn.

Major events like moving to a new city, losing a loved one, or getting married can be incredibly stressful.

Coping mechanism: Give yourself time to adjust and don't be afraid to ask for support from friends and family. Remember, it's okay not to be okay.

This type of stress is related to your workplace. It could be due to deadlines, conflicts with coworkers, or job insecurity.

Coping mechanism: Communication is key. Talk to your employer or HR if the workload is too much or if conflicts arise. Also, try to leave work at work and not bring it home.

Worrying about money, debt, or making ends meet can cause a lot of stress.

Coping mechanism: Create a budget and stick to it. Financial planning and sometimes consulting with a financial advisor can provide clarity and reduce stress.

This involves stress from relationships with friends, family, or social situations. It might be due to feeling left out, conflicts, or pressure to fit in.

Coping mechanism: Communicate openly and honestly with loved ones. Setting boundaries and respecting others' boundaries can also help reduce social stress.

These are stresses from your environment, like living in a noisy city or in an area prone to natural disasters.

Coping mechanism: When possible, make changes to your environment. If that's not feasible, mindfulness or meditation can help you respond to environmental stress in a healthier way.

Besides the specific coping mechanisms mentioned above, here are some general tips that can help manage stress:

  • Relaxation techniques: Deep breathing, yoga, and meditation can help calm your mind and body.
  • Exercise: Regular physical activity is a great way to reduce stress. It doesn't have to be intense; even a daily walk can make a difference.
  • Healthy lifestyle: Eating well, getting enough sleep, and avoiding excessive caffeine and alcohol can significantly impact your stress levels.
It's important to recognise the difference between eustress (positive stress) that can motivate you, and distress (negative stress) that can harm your health. Learning to find the balance is key to managing stress effectively.

Stress is a normal part of life, but it doesn't have to control you. It's okay to seek help if you're struggling to manage stress on your own. Stress might be common, but you have the power to manage it in healthy ways. Let's take those steps towards a less stressed life together.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

