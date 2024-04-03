ADVERTISEMENT
7 signs it's time to break up with someone you love

Temi Iwalaiye

Should you stay, or is the relationship over?

When to break up with someone you love[istockpho to]
Knowing when to end a relationship can be difficult, which is why we've compiled this checklist to help you decide. This is particularly important if you've been with your partner for a while and things just don't feel right.

If you're unsure whether you should try to work things out or move on, here are some signs that it may be time to consider ending things.

Are there constant disputes and fights? While disagreements are normal in a healthy relationship, if your interactions are constantly filled with negativity, criticism, or yelling, it may indicate a deeper issue.

Especially when your partner shuts down during a fight or withdraws emotionally, communication and resolution become impossible. It's best to leave that relationship.

If it feels like you're the only one investing effort into the relationship—constantly initiating communication, offering support, buying gifts, and showing affection while you receive nothing in return—it may signal an unhealthy imbalance. In a healthy relationship, both partners should make sacrifices and contribute equally. If your concerns are ignored despite communication, it may be time to let go.

How to know it's time to break up [istockphoto]
Abusers rarely change their ways; they only express remorse. Any form of abuse—whether physical, verbal, or emotional—is a major red flag in a relationship and should send you packing, no matter how loving they may seem. If you're experiencing any kind of manipulation or control, it's important to prioritise your safety and well-being.

If your partner repeatedly cheats or maintains a side relationship, it's a clear sign of disrespect and betrayal. Loyalty is a fundamental aspect of love and respect, and persistent cheating indicates a lack of both.

Signs you need to end your relationship [istockphoto]
While differences in opinions are normal, fundamental values should align to avoid resentment. If you and your partner have significant differences in religion, politics, or life perspectives, it can strain the relationship and compromise your personal beliefs.

Feeling emotionally neglected or physically distant in the relationship is a cause for concern. Your emotional and physical needs, such as intimacy, companionship, and security, should be acknowledged and fulfilled. Consistent neglect can lead to resentment and unhappiness.

Your partner shouldn’t feel like your security guard. If you feel like you are constantly being monitored and controlled—without good reason—then you should break up. Healthy relationships allow for independence and trust. If your partner is constantly jealous or possessive, it can be stifling and a sign of insecurity.

Ultimately, having a shared vision for the future is essential for a healthy, long-term relationship. If you can't see a future with your partner, it may be time to acknowledge the limitations of the relationship and move on.

