Signs your girlfriend might make a good wife

Although everyone's preferred qualities in a wife will be different, every man wants some other general qualities, like responsibility, contentment, and tolerance. Below are some other specific signs to look for in a woman.

1. She doesn't bring up the past

Many people are fond of dwelling on the past, which affects their ability to make present, rational decisions. But, of course, we all have a past, some darker than others, and our past includes some decisions we made that we may not be proud of.

A woman that doesn't bring up the past frequently and accepts you with all of your imperfections without criticism is definitely one you can consider to be your wife.

2. She tolerates your bad habits

Do you often forget to flush after using the toilet, or do you have any other bad habits that may seem annoying to most people? Finding a woman that puts up with your quirks is a difficult process but when you do, stick with her because they are rare.

Marriage isn't always a bed of roses, so you'll need a very tolerant woman that won't make a big deal out of your annoying quirks.

3. She's there for you when you are at your lowest

A girlfriend that only sticks around when things are good and doesn't show up after things get bad isn't fit to be your wife. One of the vows you'll recite on your wedding is to always be there for each other in the good times and bad, so you need a woman that can fulfill that promise. You should also play your part and always be there for her too.

4. She believes in second chances

Relationships are imperfect, and there are bound to be obstacles along the way. You will let her down and make mistakes from time to time, but if she believes in second chances and making things right, you can count on her to stay by your side till the end of time.

5. She doesn't give high regard to material things