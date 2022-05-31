Ladies, here are 20 romantic names to call your Man (with meanings)

Searching for the perfect romantic name and calling him by that name refreshes the relationship. Although, picking a name for your man is crucial because it should mirror your understanding and love for him.

Pulse Ghana

Calling your man a sweet name helps to strengthen the bond between both of you but getting the name that suits him, can be frustrating.

Not to worry, I have compiled a list of romantic names and their meanings for you to choose from:

1) Adorable - A romantic name for a man that melts your heart

2) Amante - A cute name that means ‘lover’ in Spanish

3) Bambi - A name for a cute and stylish boo

4) Bam Bam - This name is for a man full of energy

5) Berry - A sweet name for a fantastic guy

6) Bibbles - A man that exhibits positive vibes

7) Bubba - This name is for a guy dear to your heart

8) Cadillac - A cute name for a classy and intelligent man

9) Dovey - A name for a kind, sweet and caring boo

10) Favorite - A guy that has a special place in your heart

Happy couple sharing a smile [Credit: Dean Mitchell Getty] Pulse Nigeria

11) Ferrie - A name for a courageous and strong man

12) Gem - A lovely name for a guy precious to you

13) Heartie - For the guy who has the key to your heart

14) Hottie Tottie - A sweet name for an incredibly sexually attractive guy

15) Kiya - A name fit for a charming and fun guy

16) Mine - A guy, whose heart, body, and soul belongs to you

17) Precious - A man you hold in high esteem

18) Sugar Bear - A nice name for a guy, you feel connected to on all levels

19) Sunshine - For a man that shows you love and warmth