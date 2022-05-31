Nicknames are vital in relationships because it helps to 'get the love sweeter' between both parties. During a relationship, there will come a time when calling your boo by his actual name sounds boring.
Ladies, here are 20 romantic names to call your Man (with meanings)
Are you searching for a romantic name for your man?
Searching for the perfect romantic name and calling him by that name refreshes the relationship. Although, picking a name for your man is crucial because it should mirror your understanding and love for him.
Calling your man a sweet name helps to strengthen the bond between both of you but getting the name that suits him, can be frustrating.
Not to worry, I have compiled a list of romantic names and their meanings for you to choose from:
1) Adorable - A romantic name for a man that melts your heart
2) Amante - A cute name that means ‘lover’ in Spanish
3) Bambi - A name for a cute and stylish boo
4) Bam Bam - This name is for a man full of energy
5) Berry - A sweet name for a fantastic guy
6) Bibbles - A man that exhibits positive vibes
7) Bubba - This name is for a guy dear to your heart
8) Cadillac - A cute name for a classy and intelligent man
9) Dovey - A name for a kind, sweet and caring boo
10) Favorite - A guy that has a special place in your heart
11) Ferrie - A name for a courageous and strong man
12) Gem - A lovely name for a guy precious to you
13) Heartie - For the guy who has the key to your heart
14) Hottie Tottie - A sweet name for an incredibly sexually attractive guy
15) Kiya - A name fit for a charming and fun guy
16) Mine - A guy, whose heart, body, and soul belongs to you
17) Precious - A man you hold in high esteem
18) Sugar Bear - A nice name for a guy, you feel connected to on all levels
19) Sunshine - For a man that shows you love and warmth
20) Vita Mia - an amazing name for a man who is your life
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng