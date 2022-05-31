RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

Ladies, here are 20 romantic names to call your Man (with meanings)

Authors:

Deborah Akwa

Are you searching for a romantic name for your man?

Ladies, here are 20 romantic names to call your Man (with meanings)
Ladies, here are 20 romantic names to call your Man (with meanings)

Nicknames are vital in relationships because it helps to 'get the love sweeter' between both parties. During a relationship, there will come a time when calling your boo by his actual name sounds boring.

Recommended articles

Searching for the perfect romantic name and calling him by that name refreshes the relationship. Although, picking a name for your man is crucial because it should mirror your understanding and love for him.

Ladies, here are 20 romantic names to call your Man (with meanings)
Ladies, here are 20 romantic names to call your Man (with meanings) Pulse Ghana

Calling your man a sweet name helps to strengthen the bond between both of you but getting the name that suits him, can be frustrating.

Not to worry, I have compiled a list of romantic names and their meanings for you to choose from:

1) Adorable - A romantic name for a man that melts your heart

2) Amante - A cute name that means ‘lover’ in Spanish

3) Bambi - A name for a cute and stylish boo

4) Bam Bam - This name is for a man full of energy

5) Berry - A sweet name for a fantastic guy

6) Bibbles - A man that exhibits positive vibes

7) Bubba - This name is for a guy dear to your heart

8) Cadillac - A cute name for a classy and intelligent man

9) Dovey - A name for a kind, sweet and caring boo

10) Favorite - A guy that has a special place in your heart

Ladies, here are 20 romantic names to call your Man (with meanings)
Ladies, here are 20 romantic names to call your Man (with meanings) Happy couple sharing a smile [Credit: Dean Mitchell Getty] Pulse Nigeria

11) Ferrie - A name for a courageous and strong man

12) Gem - A lovely name for a guy precious to you

13) Heartie - For the guy who has the key to your heart

14) Hottie Tottie - A sweet name for an incredibly sexually attractive guy

15) Kiya - A name fit for a charming and fun guy

16) Mine - A guy, whose heart, body, and soul belongs to you

17) Precious - A man you hold in high esteem

18) Sugar Bear - A nice name for a guy, you feel connected to on all levels

19) Sunshine - For a man that shows you love and warmth

20) Vita Mia - an amazing name for a man who is your life

Authors:

Deborah Akwa Deborah Akwa Deborah Akwa is a Content writer with a pinch of wittiness. She has keen interest in DIY content. When she's not writing, she loves to engage in healthy conversations. Contact: deborah.akwa@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Will Fenty Beauty's launch in Nigeria affect its sales?

Will Fenty Beauty's launch in Nigeria affect its sales?

Zodiac and star signs: Truth or fiction?

Zodiac and star signs: Truth or fiction?

How long can the average man stay erect?

How long can the average man stay erect?

CHI Limited urges consumers to prioritize dairy consumption at 2nd Hollandia Dairy Day Celebration

CHI Limited urges consumers to prioritize dairy consumption at 2nd Hollandia Dairy Day Celebration

Ladies, here are 20 romantic names to call your Man (with meanings)

Ladies, here are 20 romantic names to call your Man (with meanings)

Ladies: What to wear and what not to wear on Martyrs' Day

Ladies: What to wear and what not to wear on Martyrs' Day

A brief walk into the lives of Ika tribe

A brief walk into the lives of Ika tribe

6 signs that you are not ready to get married

6 signs that you are not ready to get married

Tight or loose vag*na: Does it really matter in s*x?

Tight or loose vag*na: Does it really matter in s*x?

Trending

Ladies, here are 5 benefits of having s*x with an older man

Couple in bed

For women: 4 phrases that drive men wild in bed

Black couple.

Women, this is why you should learn to initiate s*x more in your relationship

Sometimes, take the lead instead of waiting for your man to initiate sex. [Credit: ThinkstockPhotos]

4 signs that your boyfriend is a sapiosexual

4 signs that your boyfriend is a sapiosexual