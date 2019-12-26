Igbo traditional weddings are a festive affair, from the outfits to the ceremonials, to the dancing, music and eventually the food.

At every Nigerian wedding, most people lookout for the food that would be served after getting a full picture of the couple's outfits and decorations of the venue. Food is such an important aspect of the Igba Nkwu (Igbo traditional wedding) so much so that the bride is expected to find her husband and feed him some palm-wine.

Here are some of the traditional foods you'll come across at every Igbo wedding.

1. Abacha

Abacha The Guardian Nigeria

Abacha is one of those delicacies that most people want to have in large quantities. But at Igbo traditional weddings, it is usually served as a starter or an appetizer. The delicious meal is made from shredded and dried cassava.

2. Garri and Ofe Onugbu

Ofe Onugbu Dobby's Signature

This is another delicacy that you would find at an Igbo traditional wedding. It's delicious and healthy and the most interesting part is that the soup can be eaten on its own. It is not the easiest soup to make as a bitter leaf can be difficult to work with.

ALSO READ: Getting married soon? These pre-wedding photos will inspire your shoot

3. Nkwobi

Nkwobi Enugu Food Delivery

Nkwobi is a dish that is loved across the country. It is a delicacy that is made with assorted meats, spices, and vegetables. It is usually served to guests at an Igbo traditional wedding.