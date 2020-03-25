When it comes to social interaction, physical distancing is the new cool. Friends can’t visit you. Your work friends, colleague and even work husband are working from home as are you.

Your favourite cousins cannot visit, your bestie is not allowed in your house. Not like she would be willing to leave her own house anyway.

You can’t see your man/woman. This is not exactly how anyone intends to spend their ‘free time’ or ‘holiday,’ but it is what it is. Staying at home and maintaining premium social distancing is what needs to be done.

But thanks to the internet and other tools, staying connected does not have to be much of an issue. Here are ideas for you and your best people to stay connected

Share your isolation stories via phonecall

"Ehehn, Nelo, I actually cleaned my room and toilet and bathroom today o. Can you believe there are 195 and half tiles in all?"

[Credit - Twitter] Twitter

Netflix party

In case you didn't know, this is a Chrome extension for watching Netflix remotely with friends, e.g., for movie nights with that long-distance special someone.

Netflix with friends [Credit - Imgur] Imgur

Send gist and memes in the DMs

And nudes if you have a boo.

You know it's in the constitution of modern relationships. Don't pretend now, Fareedah.

Take it all off and send nudes [Popsugar Australia] Popsugar Australia

Facetime

Android people, it's Whatsapp video calls for you, plis dears.

Video call with the people that matter most [Credit - Lifewire] Lifewire

Send them Whatsapp BC's

If they already know you as a BC manufacturer and distributor, don't hoard your talent from them now. Everyone needs your expertise now.

Whatsapp BC's [Zee Business] Zee Business

Sha be sending only facts and not fake news o.