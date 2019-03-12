Dear Bukky,

There is this angel. We are so much in love with each other but there is this issue about her mum.

Her mum took her to a pastor who said I’m not the right man for her.

Since then I have been torn apart, I can't think straight. Please I need your advice.

Hi reader;

There isn’t much you can do about religion and people’s beliefs.

If your babe is a believer in what that man of God has said, I don’t think you can change her mind.

And I don’t think the problem is her mum. The problem, if that's how you choose to see it, is with her.

See, no one wants to end up in marriage with the wrong person and one method of knowing who is right and who is not is seeking divine assistance.

Such is the belief of many people in this system that the result of these divine consultations is what shapes their decisions.

Apparently you’ve already experienced the faith in this system this first hand.

Frankly, I don’t think there’s anything you can do than to hope that somehow, she’ll be convinced that you are the right man for her.

If not, I think you just need to move on.

Convincing people to forsake the ‘counsel of God’ is never easy.

