Chaotic life of an HR: The aftermath is looming (Ep.53)

I was still gisting with Zainab when we got the Memo that the Chairman is around from Eno.

“Why did Mr. Chairman suddenly appear at the office today? It's been years since he stepped foot in this office,” said Zainab. “You think there is something we should be worried about????” I asked Eno, furrowing my brows. “Especially because Mr. Tayo is not in the office yet.

While we were still having the discussion, Deborah walked into the office to inform me that the chairman would like to have a word with me in Mr. Tayo’s office. I and Zainab looked at each other and wondered what could be happening.

Something seemed to be wrong but Zainab asked me to put myself together so that it was nothing.

As I stepped into Mr. Tayo's office, I could feel the tension in the air. Deborah was asked to excuse us, and the Chairman asked me to sit in the chair in front of him, which I did.

He came with two heavily-bodied men and a young lady who looked a little like Mr. Tayo.

After I settled in my seat, I expected someone to speak but everyone was weirdly staring at me. The next word I heard was, “show her the pictures,” and one of the men dropped a picture of me and Mr. Tayo at the restaurant on the table, with another picture of us embracing each other so tightly in front of my house.

“Is this you?” the chairman asked, looking straight into my eyes while pointing his index finger at the picture in front of me.

“Yes sir, that's me,” I responded with my head bowed.

“Do you understand the implication of what you did? Do you know how much of a scandal this is?” he asked. “First it was the woman who was dating the head of your department, I know what it took me to handle that, and now?” I could tell that the Chairman was furious, and there was nothing I could say or do to save myself.

“It's not what you think sir…” I responded.

The chairman stared at me for a while before he made another statement, “today you will get your pay off, and you will no longer work in my company, do you understand?” he asked.

“Yes sir,” I do.

“You can now leave to pack your things,” he dismissed.

The journey from the Chairman’s office to my office seemed so far, as tears filled my eyes. I walked into the office and Zainab, who was ready to welcome me with questions, paused when she saw the state I was in.

After I managed to put myself together, I narrated the situation to her and she patted me on the back that I will be fine.