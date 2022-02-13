8 telltale signs that you're in a toxic relationship

Here are some ways to know when a relationship is toxic.

1. Lack of trust.

When you notice that your partner finds it hard to trust you or you find yourself constantly making up lies about your whereabouts or who you meet up with for one reason or the other, you need to understand that trust is lacking in such a relationship and it might soon become toxic. A relationship without trust is like a car without fuel, you can't go anywhere with it.

2. You constantly have to make excuses for their behavior.

When you often find yourself in a position to make excuses for your partner's behavior to yourself or friends, you might need to take a step back and analyze the relationship.

3. You feel drained.

A relationship is meant to be a safe space, where you can relax and be yourself, not a battlefield. If you find out that you and your partner are always arguing about one thing or another and never come to a compromise, you need to watch out for toxicity. When you find it hard to relax when you are with your partner or if you find yourself walking on eggshells around them.

4. Lack of communication.

Without communication, there is no relationship, period. Your partner should be someone you ways feel excited to talk to, someone you want to share everything about you with. Secrets should not exist in your relationship. When you discover that your partner always makes plans behind your back, you might need to address it.

5. Continuous pattern of disrespect.

Mutual respect is key in any relationship, romantic or not. Being continuously late to dates for no reasonable reasons, casually forgetting events and other behaviors that show disrespect for your time are red flags to watch out for.

6. Excessive jealousy.

If your partner can't bear the thought of you not being by their side every time or they always want to control your time and who you spend it with, you need to rethink that relationship.

7. Constant gaslighting.

When your partner always tries to invalidate your feelings whenever you try to address an issue that bothers you or they think you are being too sensitive or you're overreacting, that is definitely a sign of toxicity.

8. Physical abuse.

This should absolutely be a deal-breaker in any relationship, you should never tolerate any form of physical abuse in your relationship because it never stops, even when they apologize and promise to change. Do not make excuses for an abusive partner either.